Windward Capital Management Co Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

New Purchases: UNH, YUMC,

UNH, YUMC, Added Positions: ADBE, A, APD, DHI, ROP, ROST, TSCO, WAB, YUM, TMUS, PANW, TWTR, BABA, KEYS, U,

ADBE, A, APD, DHI, ROP, ROST, TSCO, WAB, YUM, TMUS, PANW, TWTR, BABA, KEYS, U, Sold Out: STX,

Investment company Windward Capital Management Co Current Portfolio ) buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Windward Capital Management Co . As of 2021Q2, Windward Capital Management Co owns 81 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of WINDWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/windward+capital+management+co+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,030,282 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,599 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 207,485 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Nike Inc (NKE) - 321,771 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 134,868 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%

Windward Capital Management Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windward Capital Management Co initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Windward Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.