Windward Capital Management Co Buys UnitedHealth Group Inc, Yum China Holdings Inc, Sells Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

- New Purchases: UNH, YUMC,
- Added Positions: ADBE, A, APD, DHI, ROP, ROST, TSCO, WAB, YUM, TMUS, PANW, TWTR, BABA, KEYS, U,
- Sold Out: STX,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,030,282 shares, 13.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,599 shares, 6.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
- Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) - 207,485 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Nike Inc (NKE) - 321,771 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 134,868 shares, 3.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
Windward Capital Management Co initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)
Windward Capital Management Co initiated holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.47 and $69.4, with an estimated average price of $63.7. The stock is now traded at around $63.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,039 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Windward Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.
