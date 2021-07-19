Logo
Country Trust Bank Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Fox Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 19, 2021
Article's Main Image
Bloomington, IL, based Investment company Country Trust Bank (Current Portfolio) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , T-Mobile US Inc, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Comcast Corp, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Fox Corp, Oracle Corp, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Country Trust Bank. As of 2021Q2, Country Trust Bank owns 386 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COUNTRY TRUST BANK's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/country+trust+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COUNTRY TRUST BANK
  1. Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 3,508,535 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,204,523 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 607,009 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  4. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,040,631 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
  5. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,425 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%
New Purchase: iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 307,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $521.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Align Technology Inc (ALGN)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $595.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $147.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 68 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 52548.89%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $199.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 94,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 539,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 260,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 538,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 313.33%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 124,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 137.50%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $646.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Sold Out: PPL Corp (PPL)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Sold Out: Travel+Leisure Co (WD5A)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Sold Out: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14.

Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.



Here is the complete portfolio of COUNTRY TRUST BANK. Also check out:

1. COUNTRY TRUST BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. COUNTRY TRUST BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COUNTRY TRUST BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COUNTRY TRUST BANK keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

