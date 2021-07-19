Country Trust Bank Buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , T-Mobile US Inc, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Fox Corp

New Purchases: FALN, ALGN, TMO, PLUG, EPOL, EWY, EWL, THD, IWN, MTW, MDT, NTAP, NLOK, ENZL, QTS, SCHP, SPIB, SPYV, SPTL, GXC, CEF, TNL, RSX, CDL, MNA, BUD, BX, BMY, GLW, CMI, CONE, DLR, FLJP, GRMN, GPC, EPHE, IEF, IEI, FXI, SHY, EWA, EWZ, EWG, INDA, EWJ, EWN,

VRTX, LQD, TMUS, FBND, CMCSA, AGG, BAB, VEA, ADBE, IWR, VWO, FPE, BNDX, XLB, SRLN, LIN, IWM, EMB, TSLA, IVV, IGSB, VUG, IGF, JKG, IBM, XLY, VNQI, VCIT, VNQ, VIG, VTI, VZ, XLK, WY, IJH, EVRG, AMGN, AZN, BAC, AVGO, KO, CCI, D, MJ, SO, QQQ, IEMG, LMT, LYB, MCD, MRK, MET, PFE, Reduced Positions: VOO, FOXA, ORCL, BIIB, JNJ, CVS, MINT, V, CSCO, FTNT, KHC, AAPL, GOOG, GOOGL, PEP, SYY, POST, PG, NVDA, JPM, USB, GNTX, GD, AVTR, AXP, WMT, VTV, EW, CSX, CVX, XRX, ABBV, XLP, XLE, XLF, XLV, XLI, BND, UPS, VO, XLC, PM, NEE, IJS, EEM, IXJ, IYY, IEFA, TIP, HD, HPE, XOM, ENB, DXC, T, AEE,

Bloomington, IL, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , T-Mobile US Inc, iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF, Comcast Corp, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Fox Corp, Oracle Corp, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Country Trust Bank. As of 2021Q2, Country Trust Bank owns 386 stocks with a total value of $3.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) - 3,508,535 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 1,204,523 shares, 4.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 607,009 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,040,631 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 31,425 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95%

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.92 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $29.35. The stock is now traded at around $29.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 307,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $521.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 468 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Align Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $541.53 and $621.76, with an estimated average price of $590.34. The stock is now traded at around $595.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Garmin Ltd. The purchase prices were between $131.85 and $145.38, with an estimated average price of $140.18. The stock is now traded at around $147.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 60 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 68 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Trust Bank initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 131 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 52548.89%. The purchase prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31. The stock is now traded at around $199.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 94,768 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 20.81%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 539,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 41.52%. The purchase prices were between $125.29 and $147.27, with an estimated average price of $137.59. The stock is now traded at around $144.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 260,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $53.3 and $58.68, with an estimated average price of $55.89. The stock is now traded at around $56.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 538,177 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 313.33%. The purchase prices were between $31.82 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.5. The stock is now traded at around $33.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 124,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Trust Bank added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 137.50%. The purchase prices were between $563.46 and $762.32, with an estimated average price of $651.28. The stock is now traded at around $646.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.66 and $39.19, with an estimated average price of $38.42.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in PPL Corp. The sale prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $96.41 and $104.27, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Travel+Leisure Co. The sale prices were between $48.4 and $54.5, with an estimated average price of $52.44.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14.

Country Trust Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $260.39 and $291.76, with an estimated average price of $279.39.