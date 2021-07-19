Elm Partners Management LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Investment company Elm Partners Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Partners Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Elm Partners Management LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
Here is the complete portfolio of Elm Partners Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Elm Partners Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Elm Partners Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Elm Partners Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Elm Partners Management LLC keeps buying
- Added Positions: VWO, VGK, VTI, VNQ, VPL, ITOT, HYLB, TIP, SCHB,
- Reduced Positions: VTEB, IAU, IVV, BIL, VGSH, VB, IPAC, VOO, MUB, EWC, HYG, IJR, IUSV, SPY, EFV, IWD, VSS, BND,
For the details of Elm Partners Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/elm+partners+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 567,304 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49%
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,708,697 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67%
- Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,290,201 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.82%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,052,546 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 664,461 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%
Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.38%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.
