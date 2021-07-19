Elm Partners Management LLC Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust

Added Positions: VWO, VGK, VTI, VNQ, VPL, ITOT, HYLB, TIP, SCHB,

VWO, VGK, VTI, VNQ, VPL, ITOT, HYLB, TIP, SCHB, Reduced Positions: VTEB, IAU, IVV, BIL, VGSH, VB, IPAC, VOO, MUB, EWC, HYG, IJR, IUSV, SPY, EFV, IWD, VSS, BND,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, iShares Gold Trust during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Elm Partners Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Elm Partners Management LLC owns 41 stocks with a total value of $738 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 567,304 shares, 17.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.49% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,708,697 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.67% Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK) - 1,290,201 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.82% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,052,546 shares, 9.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.92% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 664,461 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.74%

Elm Partners Management LLC added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.38%. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 11,095 shares as of 2021-06-30.