Ivrnet Announces Change of Location of Annual General Meeting

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSX.V:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") announces that it has changed the venue for its 2021 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for 10:00 am Mountain Time on July 23, 2021 to Suite 4000, 520 - 3rd Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta (the Meeting").

Details of the change of the Meeting venue are as follows:

  • the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on July 23, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Mountain Time at Suite 4000, 520 - 3rd Ave SW, Calgary, Alberta;
  • the Company will post a copy of this news release on SEDAR; and
  • the Company will take all reasonable steps necessary to inform all parties involved in the proxy voting infrastructure (such as intermediaries, transfer agents and proxy service providers) of the change in the location for the Meeting.

The Company will not be preparing revised or supplemental proxy materials for the Meeting. A copy of the materials for the meeting are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, and to mitigate the risks to the health and safety of our communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Company has set up a teleconference line for shareholders to call to participate in the meeting. Please text or call 1-800-351-7227 in advance of the Meeting to obtain the telephone number and participant code. The Company strongly encourages shareholders to participate via teleconference and to not attend the meeting in person. The current recommendations of Alberta's Chief Medical Officer discourage such in person gatherings and encourage people to stay home whenever possible. If you choose to attend in person, please be advised that the Company reserves the right to refuse entrance to the meeting to anyone who appears to be displaying symptoms associated with COVID-19. The Company also reserves the right to refuse entrance to the meeting to anyone if the then current recommendations or requirements of Alberta's Chief Health Officer cannot be adequately complied with including, but not limited to, social distancing recommendations and limits on the size of gatherings.

About Ivrnet
Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value‐added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Suite 222, 1338 - 36 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta T2E 6T6; Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227; E-mail: [email protected]; www.ivrnet.com.

Forward-looking Information
This press release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect Ivrnet's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to Ivrnet. These statements require Ivrnet to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may differ materially from the results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond Ivrnet 's control.

These statements are based on Ivrnet's understanding and assessment of applicable markets and the opportunities within those markets. However, there can be no guarantee that Ivrnet's assessment is correct, or even if it is correct, that Ivrnet will be able to capture any of those revenue opportunities or that it will be able to grow those opportunities. These statements are based on the assumption that Ivrnet has the technical capabilities to build and deliver technical enhancements and that such technical enhancements will increase revenue opportunities for Ivrnet as anticipated. However, there can be no guarantee that Ivrnet will be successful in building and delivering those technical enhancements in a commercially viable manner or that such technical enhancements will deliver any new revenue opportunities for Ivrnet or, if generated, that Ivrnet will be able to capture such revenue opportunities. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on Ivrnet. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ivrnet Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656206/Ivrnet-Announces-Change-of-Location-of-Annual-General-Meeting

img.ashx?id=656206

