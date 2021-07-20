Fiserv Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Modestly Undervalued

The stock of Fiserv (NAS:FISV, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $106.66 per share and the market cap of $70.6 billion, Fiserv stock appears to be modestly undervalued. GF Value for Fiserv is shown in the chart below.

Because Fiserv is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 18.1% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 18.01% annually over the next three to five years.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company’s financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company’s financial strength. Fiserv has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.04, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in Software industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Fiserv’s financial strength as 4 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Fiserv over the past years:

Investing in profitable companies carries less risk, especially in companies that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. Typically, a company with high profit margins offers better performance potential than a company with low profit margins. Fiserv has been profitable 10 years over the past 10 years. During the past 12 months, the company had revenues of $14.8 billion and earnings of $1.283 a share. Its operating margin of 11.22% better than 72% of the companies in Software industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks Fiserv’s profitability as strong. This is the revenue and net income of Fiserv over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term stock performance of a company. A faster growing company creates more value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth of Fiserv is 18.1%, which ranks better than 79% of the companies in Software industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 17.9%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry.

Another way to evaluate a company’s profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Fiserv’s ROIC was 2.02, while its WACC came in at 5.73. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Fiserv is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Fiserv (NAS:FISV, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Software industry. To learn more about Fiserv stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

