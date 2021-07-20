Limeade Acquires Employee Listening Leader TINYpulse

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Limeade Acquires Employee Listening Leader TINYpulse

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Limeade to Supercharge Listening Capabilities within World-Class Workplace Well-Being Experience Amid Increasing Investment in Employee Experience Software

PR Newswire

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 19, 2021

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Limeade (ASX: LME, or the Company), the immersive employee well-being company, today announced its acquisition of TINYpulse, a leader in employee listening software.

Limeade_TinyPulse_Social.jpg

The acquisition brings together two companies committed to helping their customers create healthy employee experiences.

The acquisition comes at a time when companies worldwide are increasing their investment in understanding and tracking employee sentiment and well-being. In its most recent market forecast, IDC reported1 that 44% of organizations worldwide, and 47% in the United States, plan to increase spending on employee experience technology.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the original Limeade vision: Well-Being is foundational to creating healthy employee experiences, which in turn generate better business results for our customers," said Henry Albrecht, Limeade Founder and CEO. "Limeade Institute science tells us that listening, learning and acting on employee feedback is a top driver of well-being actions. By adding TINYpulse listening capabilities, Limeade is poised to deliver the next-generation employee well-being solution that fits seamlessly into people's daily work."

TINYpulse was founded in 2012 with the mission to make employees happier. Today, the company serves more than 500 businesses ranging from startups to the Fortune 500. The acquisition of TINYpulse will create direct access to mid-market customers looking for an integrated well-being and employee experience solution, and over time will enhance the Limeade well-being experience for enterprise customers.

"Limeade and TINYpulse are two Seattle-area companies focused upon shaping the future of work," said David Niu, TINYpulse Founder and CEO. "The entire TINYpulse team is thrilled to unite and bring our powerful listening capabilities to the most important thing of all: employee well-being."

Limeade helps customers maximize business results through its science-based, immersive employee well-being experience. TINYpulse software establishes a two-way dialogue between managers and employees, resulting in a flywheel of input, feedback, and action as a seamless part of the daily workflow. The power of TINYpulse listening functionality increases the ability for Limeade to actively listen and serve employees with the right well-being experiences they need – at the moments they need them the most.

Both TINYpulse founder/CEO (David Niu) and President/COO (Dave Smith) are committed to maintaining business consistency and executing the longer-term business plan. The full U.S.- and Vietnam-based TINYpulse workforces will be integrated with the Limeade team methodically over time. Both companies will continue to recruit and hire passionate, purpose-driven individuals committed to shape the future of work.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Limeade agrees to merge with Seattle-based SaaS (software-as-a-service) employee listening provider Tiny HR, Inc. DBA TINYpulse for $8.8 million USD for 100% of the issued capital of TINYpulse. Additional earnouts tied to additional contracted annual recurring revenue (CARR) growth may be payable over the 18 months following the close of the transaction. TINYpulse ended FY2020 with continuing revenue of $6.5 million with an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.2 million. The transaction consideration is all cash and will be funded from existing Limeade cash reserves and is expected to be completed by the end of July, 2021. Limeade expects to update its current FY21 guidance following the completion of the TINYpulse acquisition.

About Limeade
Limeade is an immersive employee well-being company that creates healthy employee experiences. Limeade Institute science guides its industry-leading software and its own award-winning culture. Today, millions of users in over 100 countries use Limeade solutions to navigate the future of work. By putting well-being at the heart of the employee experience, Limeade reduces burnout and turnover while increasing well-being and engagement — ultimately elevating business performance. To learn more, visit www.limeade.com (ASX listing: LME).

About TINYpulse
TINYpulse makes employee listening solutions for over 500 businesses. TINYpulse Engage offers leaders a way to take the pulse of their workforce by systematically collecting feedback from employees. TINYpulse also helps managers and leaders facilitate 1:1 meetings to create a healthier employee experience. Learn more at www.TINYpulse.com. 

1 IDC, Worldwide and U.S. Employee Experience Software and Services Forecast, 2020–2024, Doc #US47085520, December 2020

favicon.png?sn=SF48362&sd=2021-07-19 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/limeade-acquires-employee-listening-leader-tinypulse-301336886.html

SOURCE Limeade

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF48362&Transmission_Id=202107191941PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF48362&DateId=20210719
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment