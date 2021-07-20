Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. Conducts Voluntary Recall of Certain Muffin Products Due to Possible Health Risk

SHIRLEY, N.Y., July 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced today a voluntary nationwide recall of certain muffin products due to the potential for the products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

This recall is limited solely to the products listed below, which have been sold in retail stores nationwide. No other Give & Go products are affected, and this recall does not affect products in countries other than the United States.

The products being recalled are available at: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9aa5ac39-6e84-4cc6-8fe2-8945826f02b8

We became aware of this issue as part of our environmental monitoring program. To date, we have received no reports of illness related to this issue and are taking this action out of an abundance of caution.

Consumers who have these products should immediately dispose of the products and not eat them. Consumers should make a note of the lot code of the products, which is found on the label, and provide it if they contact us. Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171 to obtain more information about the recall 24 hours a day. Consumer Relations specialists are available to assist Monday through Friday, 9am to 6pm EST.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Contact:

Via Dulay

(416) 319-4170

[email protected]