Tractor Supply Co Stock Appears To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Tractor Supply Co (NAS:TSCO, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $180.94 per share and the market cap of $20.9 billion, Tractor Supply Co stock shows every sign of being modestly overvalued. GF Value for Tractor Supply Co is shown in the chart below.

Because Tractor Supply Co is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 16.9% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 4.55% annually over the next three to five years.

It is always important to check the financial strength of a company before buying its stock. Investing in companies with poor financial strength have a higher risk of permanent loss. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great way to understand the financial strength of a company. Tractor Supply Co has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.31, which is in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The overall financial strength of Tractor Supply Co is 5 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Tractor Supply Co is fair. This is the debt and cash of Tractor Supply Co over the past years:

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Tractor Supply Co has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $11.5 billion and earnings of $7.22 a share. Its operating margin is 10.34%, which ranks better than 81% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. Overall, the profitability of Tractor Supply Co is ranked 9 out of 10, which indicates strong profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Tractor Supply Co over the past years:

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Tractor Supply Co is 16.9%, which ranks better than 88% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 15.9%, which ranks better than 66% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, Tractor Supply Co’s return on invested capital is 20.82, and its cost of capital is 6.01. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Tractor Supply Co is shown below:

In summary, the stock of Tractor Supply Co (NAS:TSCO, 30-year Financials) is believed to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is strong. Its growth ranks better than 66% of the companies in the industry of Retail - Cyclical. To learn more about Tractor Supply Co stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

