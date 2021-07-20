Advanced Micro Devices Stock Is Believed To Be Modestly Overvalued

The stock of Advanced Micro Devices (NAS:AMD, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $86.58 per share and the market cap of $105.2 billion, Advanced Micro Devices stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. GF Value for Advanced Micro Devices is shown in the chart below.

Because Advanced Micro Devices is relatively overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be lower than its business growth, which averaged 13.6% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 25.53% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. Advanced Micro Devices has a cash-to-debt ratio of 5.66, which is better than 66% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of Advanced Micro Devices at 8 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Advanced Micro Devices is strong. This is the debt and cash of Advanced Micro Devices over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. Advanced Micro Devices has been profitable 4 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $11.4 billion and earnings of $2.35 a share. Its operating margin is 16.23%, which ranks better than 76% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. Overall, the profitability of Advanced Micro Devices is ranked 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Advanced Micro Devices over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company’s stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of Advanced Micro Devices is 13.6%, which ranks better than 77% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 71.6%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in Semiconductors industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Advanced Micro Devices’s return on invested capital is 83.29, and its cost of capital is 11.75. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Advanced Micro Devices is shown below:

In short, Advanced Micro Devices (NAS:AMD, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be modestly overvalued. The company's financial condition is strong and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 94% of the companies in Semiconductors industry. To learn more about Advanced Micro Devices stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

