Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report April 1 - June 30, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report April 1 - June 30, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, July 20, 2021

LUND, Sweden, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continued strong market recovery

  • Strong order growth across all divisions and regions.
  • Record-high order intake in the Food & Water Division.
  • Sustainability offering in Marine strengthened by acquisition of StormGeo.
  • The adjusted EBITA-margin improved due to productivity improvements and restructuring program.

Summary

Second quarter

Order intake increased by 33 percent* to SEK 12,183 (9,749) million.
Net sales increased by 2 percent* to SEK 9,975 (10,455) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 1,738 (1,802) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.4(17.2) percent.
Result after financial items***: SEK 1,231 (1,414) million.
Net income***: SEK 985 (1,055) million.
Earnings per share***: SEK 2.32(2.49).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 1,421 (2,844) million.
Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK -30 (60) million.
Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK -204 (-) million.

First six months

Order intake increased by 12 percent* to SEK 22,387(21,626) million.
Net sales decreased by 3 percent* to SEK 18,944(21,045) million.
Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 3,268(3,552) million.
Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.3(16.9) percent.
Result after financial items***: SEK 2,714(2,671) million.
Net income***: SEK 2,097(1,978) million.
Earnings per share***: SEK 4.96(4.68).
Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 2,384 (3,803) million.
Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK -100(150) million.
Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK -192 (-) million.
Return on capital employed (%) **: 18.0 (22.5).
Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 1.14 (0.58).

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures. *** The comparison period 2020 has been changed as communicated in the Q3 report 2020.

Outlook for the third quarter
"We expect demand in the third quarter to be somewhat lower than in the second quarter."
Earlier published outlook (April 27, 2021): "We expect demand in the second quarter to be about the same as in the first quarter."

The Q2 2021 report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CET 7.30 on July 20, 2021.

For more information, please contact:
Johan Lundin, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 46 36 65 10,
Mobile: +46 730 46 30 90,
E-mail: [email protected]

Alfa Laval AB (publ)
PO Box 73
SE-221 00 Lund
Sweden
Corporate registration number: 556587-8054

Visiting address:
Rudeboksvägen 1
Phone: + 46 46 36 65 00
Website: www.alfalaval.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/alfa-laval/r/alfa-laval-ab--publ--interim-report-april-1---june-30--2021,c3387241

The following files are available for download:

favicon.png?sn=IO48685&sd=2021-07-20 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alfa-laval-ab-publ-interim-report-april-1--june-30-2021-301337075.html

SOURCE Alfa Laval

rt.gif?NewsItemId=IO48685&Transmission_Id=202107200154PR_NEWS_USPR_____IO48685&DateId=20210720
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment