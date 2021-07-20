Alfa Laval AB (publ) Interim report April 1 - June 30, 2021

PR Newswire

LUND, Sweden, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continued strong market recovery

Strong order growth across all divisions and regions.

Record-high order intake in the Food & Water Division.

Sustainability offering in Marine strengthened by acquisition of StormGeo.

The adjusted EBITA-margin improved due to productivity improvements and restructuring program.

Summary

Second quarter

Order intake increased by 33 percent* to SEK 12,183 (9,749) million.

Net sales increased by 2 percent* to SEK 9,975 (10,455) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 1,738 (1,802) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.4(17.2) percent.

Result after financial items***: SEK 1,231 (1,414) million.

Net income***: SEK 985 (1,055) million.

Earnings per share***: SEK 2.32(2.49).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 1,421 (2,844) million.

Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK -30 (60) million.

Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK -204 (-) million.

First six months

Order intake increased by 12 percent* to SEK 22,387(21,626) million.

Net sales decreased by 3 percent* to SEK 18,944(21,045) million.

Adjusted EBITA**: SEK 3,268(3,552) million.

Adjusted EBITA margin**: 17.3(16.9) percent.

Result after financial items***: SEK 2,714(2,671) million.

Net income***: SEK 2,097(1,978) million.

Earnings per share***: SEK 4.96(4.68).

Cash flow from operating activities: SEK 2,384 (3,803) million.

Impact on adjusted EBITA of foreign exchange effects: SEK -100(150) million.

Impact on result after financial items of comparison distortion items: SEK -192 (-) million.

Return on capital employed (%) **: 18.0 (22.5).

Net debt to EBITDA, times **: 1.14 (0.58).

* Excluding currency effects. ** Alternative performance measures. *** The comparison period 2020 has been changed as communicated in the Q3 report 2020.

Outlook for the third quarter

"We expect demand in the third quarter to be somewhat lower than in the second quarter."

Earlier published outlook (April 27, 2021): "We expect demand in the second quarter to be about the same as in the first quarter."

The Q2 2021 report has not been subject to review by the company's auditors.

This information is information that Alfa Laval AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at CET 7.30 on July 20, 2021.

