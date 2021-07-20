Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to Prevent Cytokine Storm in Patients with COVID-19

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG (SIX:RLF, OTCQB:RLFTF) (" Relief "), a biopharmaceutical company seeking to provide patients therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet need, reported today that the parent company of its collaboration partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (Nasdaq: NRXP) (" NRx ") reported in a press release yesterday that it has identified a statistically significant effect of aviptadil in preventing the sharp rise in cytokines, commonly associated with mortality in patients with COVID-19. They reported that the cytokine data were collected as part of the U.S. phase 2b/3 trial of aviptadil compared to placebo in critically ill patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure.

NRx also reported that it has submitted these findings to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) as a supplement to its pending application for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) and is submitting a biomarker letter of intent to the FDA as part of the FDA biomarker program, authorized under the 21 st Century Cures Act.

NRx also reported that it continues to respond to FDA information requests for additional data in support of the currently pending EUA application for aviptadil in treating critically ill patients with COVID-19.

The related NRx press release can be accessed through the following link .

Relief focuses primarily on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical testing and use in human patients or a strong scientific rationale. Relief's lead drug candidate, RLF-100 TM (aviptadil), a synthetic form of Vasoactive Intestinal Peptide (VIP), is in late-stage clinical testing in the U.S. for the treatment of respiratory deficiency due to COVID-19. As part of its pipeline diversification strategy, in March 2021, Relief entered into a Collaboration and License Agreement with Acer Therapeutics for the worldwide development and commercialization of ACER-001. ACER-001 is a taste-masked and immediate release proprietary powder formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate (NaPB) for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorders and Maple Syrup Urine Disease. In addition, Relief's recently completed acquisition of APR Applied Pharma Research brings a diverse pipeline of marketed and development-stage programs.

RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the symbol RLF and quoted in the U.S. on OTCQB under the symbol RLFTF. For more information, visit www.relieftherapeutics.com . Follow us on LinkedIn.

