Reply Named a Visionary in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems for the Second Consecutive Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Reply announced today that for the second year in a row it has been recognised by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems.

Gartner defines a warehouse management system (WMS) as “a software application that helps manage and intelligently execute the operations of a warehouse or distribution center (DC).” Both of Reply’s proprietary WMS solution suites,LEA+Reply%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3Eand Click+Reply%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E, are acknowledged in this year’s report. LEA+Reply%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E (Logistics Execution Architecture), Reply’s go-forward WMS, is a state-of-the-art supply chain execution platform composed of ready-to-use business microservices that can be combined to quickly realise new solutions for specific business needs. Click+Reply%3Csup%3ETM%3C%2Fsup%3E, is the warehouse execution suite that ensures effective operations and precise control of supply chain execution processes for distribution warehouses and production plants.

Following Gartner evaluation of 18 leading warehouse management systems vendors worldwide, Gartner positioned Reply in the Visionaries quadrant.

“We are very proud to be recognised by Gartner, for the second consecutive time, as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for WMS. This acknowledgment reflects our ambition to continuously be at the forefront of technological evolutions in the supply chain space and to offer our customers the tools and 360-degree support to deal with new and unforeseen business challenges.” said Domenico Piantelli, Senior Partner at Reply.

Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems,” Dwight Klappich, Simon Tunstall, [30 June 2021]

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Reply
Reply [MTA, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005091r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005091/en/

