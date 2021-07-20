Logo
NobelClad Launches DetaPipe™ Clad Pipe Solution

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

BROOMFIELD, Colo., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NobelClad, a business of DMC Global Inc. ( BOOM), today introduced DetaPipe™, a high-performance clad-metal pipe product designed for use in corrosive, high-temperature and high-pressure industrial-processing environments.

DetaPipe is produced using a proprietary process that joins corrosion-resistant alloys, such as zirconium and titanium, to lower-cost, base metals such as carbon steel. The product delivers greater fracture toughness and performance compared to solid zirconium or titanium pipe.

Anticipated DetaPipe applications include the processing of monoethylene glycol, a key ingredient in polyester, as well as other key chemical compounds such as epichlorohydrin (ECH), melamine and urea. NobelClad also expects the product will be effective in the processing of complex ores by the metals extraction industry, where anticipated applications include pressure oxidation leaching (POX) and high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL). Geothermal power generation systems represent another prospective end market.

DetaPipe is available in a straight pipe spool with a nominal pipe size (NPS) from 6 inches to 30 inches in diameter, up to 8 meters in length, and a typical cladder thickness greater than to or equal 4 millimeters. Elbows are available with a 16-inch NPS and 10-degree bend and angles of up to 90 degrees. For custom sizes, NobelClad engineers can work with the customer to develop the product that fits its needs.

Jason Carter, global director of sales, said, “DetaPipe addresses the need of the chemical industry to mitigate the metallurgical challenges associated with using solid alloys in environments where there are harsh temperature and pressure conditions. This innovative product provides the same corrosion resistance as solid zirconium or titanium pipe, but with the proven mechanical dependability of carbon steel.”

Dr. Edgar Vidal, NobelClad’s vice president of marketing and business development, added, “The DetaPipe offering reflects our ongoing efforts to solidify NobelClad’s position as a worldwide leader in multimetal joining solutions. We are confident DetaPipe will represent a high-performance yet cost-effective design solution to customers in a variety of industrial processing markets.”

About NobelClad
NobelClad is a world leader in the field of explosion welding. We have more than half a century of expertise, and are the one company with the most global resources and infrastructure committed to clad, offering bi-metallic solutions for corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment in oil and gas, chemical, and transportation. For more information, visit www.nobelclad.com.

Contact
Haley Reiersgord
Marketing and Communications Manager
NobelClad
1.303.604.3931
[email protected]

Investor contact:
Geoff High
VP of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications
1.303.604.3924
[email protected]

