GasLog Ltd. and GasLog Partners LP Announce Availability of 2020 Sustainability Reports

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Piraeus, Greece, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GasLog Ltd. ("GasLog") and GasLog Partners LP ("GasLog Partners" or the "Partnership" and together with GasLog, the “Group”) (: GLOP) announced today that their 2020 Sustainability Reports are available for download and can be accessed from their respective websites using the links provided below.

Paul Wogan, Chief Executive Officer of GasLog and GasLog Partners, stated “The second editions of our sustainability reports, for 2020, provide an overview of the Group’s ESG program and the progress made against our committed ambitions, despite the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. In them we also detail our initiatives around decarbonization, wellness and DE&I.

The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly difficult and stressful for our seafarers, who often worked many months beyond the expiry of their contracts. We cannot thank them enough for the dedication and professionalism they have demonstrated in delivering cargoes for our customers safely and sustainably.

The reports showcase how important it is to have a world class operating platform with committed and resilient people. We are proud of our teams both onboard and ashore.”

GasLog Ltd. 2020 Sustainability Report:

www.gaslogltd.com/how-we-do-it/sustainability

GasLog Partners LP 2020 Sustainability Report:

www.gaslogmlp.com/investors/sustainability

Contacts:

Joseph Nelson
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +1 212-223-0643

Email: [email protected]

About GasLog

GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s consolidated fleet consists of 35 LNG carriers. Of these vessels, 17 (16 on the water and one on order) are owned by GasLog, three have been sold to a subsidiary of Mitsui & Co. Ltd. to CMBFL and ICBC respectively, and leased back by GasLog under long-term bareboat charters and the remaining 15 LNG carriers are owned by the Company’s subsidiary, GasLog Partners LP. GasLog’s principal executive offices are at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537 Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog’s website at http://www.gaslogltd.com.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners is a growth-oriented owner, operator and acquirer of LNG carriers. The Partnership’s fleet consists of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cbm. GasLog Partners is a publicly traded master limited partnership (: GLOP) but has elected to be treated as a C corporation for U.S. income tax purposes and therefore its investors receive an Internal Revenue Service Form 1099 with respect to any distributions declared and received. The Partnership’s principal executive offices are located at 69 Akti Miaouli, 18537, Piraeus, Greece. Visit GasLog Partners’ website at http://www.gaslogmlp.com.

