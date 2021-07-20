Logo
Babcock & Wilcox BrightGen™ Hydrogen Combustion Technology Provides Zero-Carbon Energy Generation

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Babcock & Wilcox ("B&W") (NYSE: BW), a leading innovator in technologies to combat climate change, is providing its BrightGen™ technology to customers seeking a powerful hydrogen combustion solution for utility and industrial applications where efficient, zero-carbon dioxide (CO2)-emissions energy generation is a goal. B&W's BrightGen hydrogen combustion solution is currently in operation at multiple refineries and industrial facilities around the world.

B&W’s highly reliable utility, industrial and FM package boilers can be manufactured or retrofitted with BrightGen technology to safely burn hydrogen for virtually any need, including power, heating and steam generation, and for industrial applications such as refineries and petrochemical facilities.

“Our BrightGen hydrogen combustion system is helping customers reduce their greenhouse gas footprints and produce clean energy today,” said Kenneth Young, B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “There’s no time to waste in the battle against climate change, and B&W’s ClimateBright™ suite of decarbonization+technologies can help win that battle and protect our environment for future generations.”

B&W’s ClimateBright™ suite of technologies can capture CO2 and includes the ability to produce hydrogen. These technologies have application for a wide range of industries including energy production, biomass energy, waste-to-energy, food manufacturing, steel, cement, oil and gas, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, carbon black, and pulp and paper.

B&W’s ClimateBright™ solutions include:

  • BrightLoop™ technology to produce hydrogen, steam or syngas from a variety of fuels or feedstocks while isolating CO2 for capture or other industrial purposes
  • SolveBright™ regenerable solvent technology for carbon capture processes
  • OxyBright™ combustion process ideal for CO2 isolation and sequestration applications
  • BrightGen™ hydrogen combustion technology

ClimateBright technologies work with a vast array of feedstock, including natural gas, biomass, petroleum coke, coal, municipal solid waste and syngas for both new and retrofit applications

About Babcock & Wilcox

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, Babcock & Wilcox is a global leader in energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets. Follow us on LinkedIn and learn more at www.babcock.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

B&W cautions that this release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to B&W’s BrightGen technology and ClimateBright suite of technologies, as well as associated potential commercial opportunities. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. For a more complete discussion of these risk factors, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. If one or more of these risks or other risks materialize, actual results may vary materially from those expressed. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except to the extent required by applicable law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005595r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005595/en/

