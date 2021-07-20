Owens & Minor will Report Second Quarter Financial Results on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) plans to release financial results for the second quarter of 2021 on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange.

Later that same morning, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EDT to discuss the results. Participants may access the call at 866-393-1604. The international dial-in number is 1-224-357-2191. A replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 855-859-2056. The access code for the conference call, international dial-in and replay is 4479468. A webcast of the event will be available on www.owens-minor.com under the Investor+Relations+section.

