OshKosh B'gosh Inspires Trailblazers of Tomorrow in a Compelling New Back-to-School Campaign Starring Mariah Carey, Muhammad Ali and Outkast

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

OshKosh B'gosh Inspires Trailblazers of Tomorrow in a Compelling New Back-to-School Campaign Starring Mariah Carey, Muhammad Ali and Outkast

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE: CRI), the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children, today unveiled an inspiring new back-to-school campaign, Today is Someday, from its beloved brand OshKosh B’gosh featuring superstars Mariah Carey, Muhammad Ali and Outkast.

The campaign reflects a bold new direction for the more than 125-year-old brand, introducing a modern, style-forward approach just in time for the watershed 2021 back-to-school shopping season. With this brand campaign, OshKosh B’gosh is unveiling a back-to-school assortment that highlights both timeless and trend-forward styles alongside a bold new brand identity.

With Today is Someday, OshKosh B’gosh spotlights notable trailblazers as children in a series of powerful vignettes celebrating their confidence and determination. Viewers will hear inspiring inner monologues from Ali, Carey and Outkast as children, dressed in OshKosh B’gosh, encouraging the next generation to dream boldly about who they’ll become someday.

Each advertisement was meticulously scripted and styled, honoring Ali, Carey and Outkast’s personal childhood experiences, like the red bicycle in Ali’s ad, the theft of which is known as the inspiration that led him to the boxing ring. Outkast’s spot in particular nods to the duo’s beginnings in Atlanta through references to their history together, all scripted in partnership with André 3000 and Big Boi.

The new campaign also features Mariah Carey’s own daughter, Monroe Cannon, in her first-ever brand campaign. Cannon appears as her mom at age 10, paying tribute to Carey’s childhood, her songwriting, and her profound impact and influence on generations of young dreamers – with nods to Carey’s memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” and renowned singles throughout.

“This campaign represents a new, fresh take for OshKosh B’gosh -- one that bridges past to present and champions the dreams, courage and determination of children,” said Jeff Jenkins, Executive Vice President, Global Marketing. “OshKosh has been a childhood staple for generations. As we look to the future, we want to celebrate these inspiring trailblazers with a nod to who they were before they were icons -- aiming to encourage children everywhere to dream big as they head back to school.”

“Muhammad used to say, ‘don’t count the days, make the days count.’ This is how he lived his life, and it's the message at the heart of this campaign that we wish to pass to the next generation of kids daring to dream big,” said Lonnie Ali.

“As a little girl, I was determined to realize my dreams. Now as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts. We did the campaign because we love the message of empowering kids to dream boldly and blaze their own path,” said Mariah Carey.

“It was fun to be part of this campaign, for a brand that was part of our childhood,” said André 3000 and Big Boi, Outkast.

With a robust investment spanning digital, connected TV and social, OshKosh B’gosh’s new Today is Someday campaign will debut Friday, July 23. As the brand looks to reach and engage with shoppers focused on back-to-school, the spots will run across connected TV, YouTube online video and additional digital and social placements.

OshKosh B’gosh is also leveraging its significant retail footprint to promote the brand campaign in its stores as well as online on OshKosh.com and owned social channels.

This is the first retail creative work from OshKosh B’gosh’s new creative agency, Majority, an Atlanta-based agency co-founded earlier this year by CPB, Momentum vet Omid Farhang and Shaquille O'Neal.

View the Today is Someday spots on the brand’s YouTube channel here.

Credits:

  • Carter’s, Inc. In-House Team
  • Creative Agency: Majority
  • Production: Prettybird
  • Director: Stefon Bristol
  • Editor: Cosmo Street
  • Media Agency: Merkle

About Carter’s, Inc.

Carter’s, Inc. is the largest branded marketer in North America of apparel exclusively for babies and young children. The Company owns the Carter’s and OshKosh B’gosh brands, two of the most recognized brands in the marketplace. These brands are sold in leading department stores, national chains, and specialty retailers domestically and internationally. They are also sold through more than 1,000 Company-operated stores in the United States, Canada, and Mexico and online at+www.carters.com,+www.oshkosh.com,+www.cartersoshkosh.ca, and+www.carters.com.mx. The Company’s Child of Mine brand is available at Walmart, its Just One You brand is available at Target, and its Simple Joys brand is available on Amazon. The Company also owns Skip Hop, a global lifestyle brand for families with young children. Carter’s, Inc. is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Additional information may be found at+www.carters.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210720005351r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005351/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment