GZ6G Technologies' Green Zebra Smart Networks Division Launches Phase One of New Website: GZSmartNetworks.com

Providing Information on Smart Wi-Fi and IT Solutions for Smart Cities, Venues and Businesses

LAS VEGAS, NV, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GZ6G Technologies Corp. (OTCMarkets: GZIC), the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities, has launched the first phase of its Green Zebra Smart Networks division website at www.GZSmartNetworks.com. The new website is designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience and functionality while allowing customers to see the full range of Green Zebra Networks’ product portfolio.

The site includes key elements that help users quickly and effectively navigate and find the IT and Wireless products or services they require for their business. Features include:

Benefits of Green Zebra Networks

IT Wireless Smart Solutions

Information on IT products and services

IT and Wireless managed service provider (MSP and Vendor Partnership Solutions)

“We wanted to make it easier for our users and potential customers to learn and locate valuable information about our technical solutions and in particular, our remote IT and wireless managed and monitoring services in order to integrate new technologies into their businesses,” said Coleman Smith, President and CEO of GZ6G Technologies. “We’re thrilled to debut Green Zebra Networks’ website to our clients, partners and visitors, introducing our forward thinking technology to the market and providing useful information to help site visitors understand the breadth of what Green Zebra Networks can accomplish for their company or city.”

Green Zebra Networks designs and builds the advanced 5G and Wi-Fi 6 infrastructure that connects and empowers Smart Cities, Smart Venues, Smart Businesses, and Smart Homes. They also provide comprehensive Wi-Fi and IT consulting and networking services, including outsourced managed services and co-managed services, that optimize Wi-Fi and IT monitoring, cyber and data security, operations, compliance, customer care, user experience, and more.

Partnering with IT Managed Service Providers (MSPs) across the country helps Green Zebra Networks deliver a high standard of service and affordable solutions to all types of businesses and other organizations, no matter how large or small.

“Our network command center will deliver critical, state-of-the-art remote monitoring of our client’s managed IT services, smart IT services and business applications,” said Rohan Patange, CTO of GZ6G Technologies. “Green Zebra Networks represents our 24/7 commitment to providing service, security and value that continues to exceed our client’s expectations.”

The Green Zebra Networks website will be updated regularly with new developments, product launches, new partnerships, new clients, resources, and corporate milestones. For more information visit: GZSmartNetworks.com.

The Green Zebra Networks division will begin on boarding clients in August 2021.

About GZ6G Technologies:

GZ6G Technologies is the complete enterprise smart solutions provider for large venues and cities. Focused on acquiring smart city solutions, developing innovative products, and overseeing smart cities and smart venues, GZ6G Technologies also assists in modernizing clients with innovative wireless IoT technology for the emerging 5G and Wi-Fi 6 marketplaces. Target markets include stadiums, airports, universities, and smart city projects. Ever evolving and innovative, GZ6G Technologies smart solutions consist of four divisions, Green Zebra Smart Networks: offers a fully integrated wireless and IT infrastructure solutions for enterprise opportunities. The Green Zebra technical teams will also provide both managed services support, and technical support for networking hardware and software for enterprise level clients. Green Zebra Smart Data: The Green Zebra Smart Data centers division will focus on safe and secure data management and cloud computing solutions for GZ6G Technologies divisions as well as co-location and hosting options for venues, cities, and customers. Green Zebra Smart Labs: IoT software applications integrated for commercial, industrial and user engagement technology, as well as artificial intelligence and analytics for historical data, operation forecasting and monetization purposes, to name a few. Green Zebra Smart Media, a majority-owned subsidiary of Gz6G Technology Corp: a full-service marketing and advertising division for clients that includes public relations, copywriting, branding, and all creative needs. Since 2017, GZ6G Technologies is the trusted, smart solutions provider for clients such as Governor’s Island, NY, and the city of New York, to name a few. For more information, visitwww.GZ6G.com. Twitter @gz6tech

MEDIA Contact: Arlene Bordinhão

[email protected]

INVESTOR Contact: Coleman Smith

[email protected]

Safe Harbor Statement:

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the company and members of its management team with respect to the company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse development with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock.

Additional factors that would cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the company's website. The company denies any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.