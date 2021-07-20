Longitude Capital Raises Inaugural Opportunities Fund with $135 Million to Invest in Breakout Healthcare Companies

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Longitude Capital Raises Inaugural Opportunities Fund with $135 Million to Invest in Breakout Healthcare Companies

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Longitude Prime Fund makes first investment in IPO of Rapid Micro Biosystems, the industry leading automated quality-control platform for pharmaceutical manufacturing -

MENLO PARK, Calif., GREENWICH, Conn., and BOSTON, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longitude Capital, a leading healthcare venture capital firm, today announced the closing of the inaugural Longitude Prime Fund, L.P. (“LPF1” or the “Prime Fund”) and the fund’s first investment in Rapid Micro Biosystems (“Rapid Micro,” RPID). LPF1 closed with $135 million in capital commitments and was oversubscribed. The announcement comes less than a year after Longitude Capital announced the closing of $585 million for its most recent core fund, Longitude Venture Partners IV, L.P.

LPF1 will invest primarily in the crossover and IPO financings of selected breakout companies from the firm’s existing investments in its core funds. The Prime Fund’s initial investment supported Rapid Micro’s $158 million initial public offering in July 2021. Rapid Micro, a company in Longitude Capital’s Health Solutions practice, has developed an automated microbial quality control platform to increase efficiency and ensure data integrity in the production of biologics, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies. Prior to the IPO, Rapid Micro had most recently raised an $81 million crossover round in March 2021 to expand commercial operations. Longitude Capital originally backed Rapid Micro in its 2013 Series B financing.

“Over the last few years, we have seen our portfolio companies attract substantial capital and drive attractive returns following the achievement of material de-risking events such as initial clinical trial results or the demonstration of a strong and sustainable commercial launch,” said Juliet Tammenoms Bakker, co-founder and Managing Director of Longitude Capital. “The Prime Fund will target these later stage investment opportunities in a way that we believe complements our core funds and enables us to continue supporting our portfolio companies as they mature.”

Patrick Enright, co-founder and Managing Director of Longitude Capital, added, “We appreciate our investors’ support of this new vehicle as a means to expand our differentiated venture growth investing platform and continue to generate returns for our investors.”

Since its inception in 2006, the female co-owned firm has raised nearly $2 billion in cumulative capital commitments across five funds to advance critical medicines, devices, and health solutions to the marketplace.

About Longitude Capital

Longitude Capital is a leading healthcare venture capital firm that invests in transformative biotechnology, medical technology and health solutions companies seeking to improve clinical outcomes, enhance quality of life, and drive efficiency of healthcare delivery. Founded in 2006, Longitude Capital invests in both privately held and publicly traded companies through a variety of investment approaches. Longitude Capital has offices in Menlo Park, CA, Greenwich, CT, and Boston, MA. For more information, including a complete listing of investments, please visit www.longitudecapital.com.

Source: Longitude Capital

ti?nf=ODI4MzIwNiM0MzA1MDMwIzUwMDA3MDA2Nw==
21022bb6-2cb4-4543-9c70-4d07c2a5b10c
Contact Information
Maggie Jamison
Longitude Capital
650-860-7241 
[email protected]
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment