Theravance Biopharma to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 3, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 20, 2021

DUBLIN, Ireland, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH), a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines, will report its second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a business update after market close on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. An accompanying conference call and simultaneous webcast will be hosted at 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT/10:00 p.m. IST) that day.

Theravance_Biopharma_Logo.jpg

Conference Call Information

To participate in the live call by telephone, please dial (855) 296-9648 from the US or (920) 663-6266 for international callers, using the confirmation code 2615108. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting Theravance Biopharma's website at www.theravance.com, under the Investors section, Presentations and Events.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Theravance Biopharma's website for 30 days through September 2, 2021. An audio replay will also be available through 8:00 p.m. ET on August 10, 2021 by dialing (855) 859-2056 from the US, or (404) 537-3406 for international callers, and then entering confirmation code 2615108.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world. The Company applies organ-selective expertise to target disease biologically, to discover and develop medicines that may expand the therapeutic index with the goal of maximizing efficacy and limiting systemic side effects. These efforts leverage years of experience in developing lung-selective medicines to treat respiratory disease, including FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant patient needs.

Theravance Biopharma has an economic interest in potential future payments from Glaxo Group Limited or one of its affiliates (GSK) pursuant to its agreements with Innoviva, Inc. relating to certain programs, including TRELEGY.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE®, and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies (in the U.S. and certain other countries).

YUPELRI® is a registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P., a Viatris Company. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Contact Information:

Gail Cohen
Corporate Communications
917-214-6603
[email protected]

SOURCE Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

