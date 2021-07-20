Logo
Cano Health to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Investor Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, July 20, 2021

MIAMI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO or the "Company"), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to review the Company's business and financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. A press release announcing the second quarter results will be issued earlier that morning.

Cano_Health_Logo.jpg

To access the live call and webcast, please dial (844) 684-0650 for U.S. participants, or +1 (343) 761-2594 for international participants, referencing the Cano Health Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. The conference call will also be webcast live in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Investor page of the Cano Health website (investors.canohealth.com).

Following the conclusion of the live call, a replay will be available in the "Events & Presentations" section of the Cano Health website for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call and will be available for 30 days.

About Cano Health

Cano Health operates value-based primary care centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development. As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

The Company's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors. Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives. Cano serves a predominantly minority population (80% of its patients are Latino or African American) and low-income population (50% of its patients are dual eligible for Medicare and Medicaid). For more information visit www.canohealth.com.

favicon.png?sn=NY48438&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cano-health-to-announce-second-quarter-2021-results-and-host-investor-conference-call-301337066.html

SOURCE Cano Health, LLC

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY48438&Transmission_Id=202107200630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY48438&DateId=20210720
