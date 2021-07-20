Ting launches next-generation fiber internet in Culver City

PR Newswire

Fiber internet leader commemorates new market launch with local digital divide program

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Ting Internet, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC) announced today that its highly sought after fiber internet service is now available in Culver City, California.

Unlike traditional cable internet service, fiber networks carry higher bandwidth and are less prone to signal interference, ultimately providing an elevated and seamless user experience. With the rise in remote work and learning, reliable internet has never been as important.

"We are thrilled to light up our Ting network here in Culver City," said Jennifer Lasky, Marketing Manager, Ting Internet. "We know first-hand the benefits that reliable internet can bring to a community. Ting is the first fiber option in Culver City and this infrastructure will be a vital advancement for the community."

As part of the Culver City launch, Ting is introducing a community program designed to combat the local digital divide. This program was developed in partnership with the Culver City municipal team and will provide free internet access to affordable housing units across 17 properties in the city.

"We fundamentally believe that the internet should be accessible to everyone, regardless of circumstance," said Monica Webb, Head of Market Development, Ting Internet. "This is exactly why we include a digital divide program in every community we work in. While we're thrilled to be announcing our presence in Culver City, we are equally delighted to announce that we are working with the city to provide just over 300 affordable housing units with Ting Internet, at no cost to them."

Ting's mission is to bring the speed and reliability of true gigabit fiber-optic internet, opening new opportunities for communities across the United States. There are currently four markets across California with access to Ting Internet: Culver City, Encinitas, Fullerton and Solana Beach.



Ting will continue to expand its serviceable neighborhoods in Culver City throughout the rest of 2021. Locals can now visit ting.com/culvercity to get more information and search their address to either order or pre-order Ting Internet.

Pricing for Ting's symmetrical gigabit fiber internet starts at $89 per month for home internet service and $139 per month for business gigabit internet. Enterprise internet service levels, installations and pricing are customized to business needs and can be discussed with the Ting Internet Enterprise team.

For more information on Ting Internet, its services and pricing, or to find regular updates, please visit ting.com/internet .

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides fiber internet in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names and other internet services. Ting Internet ( https://ting.com/internet ) delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS ( https://opensrs.com ), Enom ( https://www.enom.com ) and Ascio ( https://ascio.com ) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website ( https://tucows.com ).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Hover, and Crazy Fast Fiber Internet are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

SOURCE Tucows Inc.