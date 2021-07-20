Ting launches next-generation fiber internet in Culver City

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ting launches next-generation fiber internet in Culver City

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 20, 2021

Fiber internet leader commemorates new market launch with local digital divide program

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Ting Internet, a division of Tucows (NASDAQ: TCX) (TSX: TC) announced today that its highly sought after fiber internet service is now available in Culver City, California.

Tucows_Inc__Ting_launches_next_generation_fiber_internet_in_Culv.jpg

Unlike traditional cable internet service, fiber networks carry higher bandwidth and are less prone to signal interference, ultimately providing an elevated and seamless user experience. With the rise in remote work and learning, reliable internet has never been as important.

"We are thrilled to light up our Ting network here in Culver City," said Jennifer Lasky, Marketing Manager, Ting Internet. "We know first-hand the benefits that reliable internet can bring to a community. Ting is the first fiber option in Culver City and this infrastructure will be a vital advancement for the community."

As part of the Culver City launch, Ting is introducing a community program designed to combat the local digital divide. This program was developed in partnership with the Culver City municipal team and will provide free internet access to affordable housing units across 17 properties in the city.

"We fundamentally believe that the internet should be accessible to everyone, regardless of circumstance," said Monica Webb, Head of Market Development, Ting Internet. "This is exactly why we include a digital divide program in every community we work in. While we're thrilled to be announcing our presence in Culver City, we are equally delighted to announce that we are working with the city to provide just over 300 affordable housing units with Ting Internet, at no cost to them."

Ting's mission is to bring the speed and reliability of true gigabit fiber-optic internet, opening new opportunities for communities across the United States. There are currently four markets across California with access to Ting Internet: Culver City, Encinitas, Fullerton and Solana Beach.

Ting will continue to expand its serviceable neighborhoods in Culver City throughout the rest of 2021. Locals can now visit ting.com/culvercity to get more information and search their address to either order or pre-order Ting Internet.

Pricing for Ting's symmetrical gigabit fiber internet starts at $89 per month for home internet service and $139 per month for business gigabit internet. Enterprise internet service levels, installations and pricing are customized to business needs and can be discussed with the Ting Internet Enterprise team.

For more information on Ting Internet, its services and pricing, or to find regular updates, please visit ting.com/internet.

About Ting Internet

Ting Internet provides fiber internet in select U.S. towns and cities. Ting Internet is committed to net neutrality and the Open Internet. More than that, Ting Internet is committed to being a part of improving the communities it serves by supporting and championing local good works. Ting Internet sponsors local programs, events, foundations, festivals, charities, and public services everywhere we go, investing in the future of the towns we serve.

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names and other internet services. Ting Internet (https://ting.com/internet) delivers fixed fiber internet access with outstanding customer support. Tucows' mobile services enabler (MSE) platform provides network access, provisioning and billing services for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs). OpenSRS (https://opensrs.com), Enom (https://www.enom.com) and Ascio (https://ascio.com) combined manage approximately 25 million domain names and millions of value-added services through a global reseller network of over 36,000 web hosts and ISPs. Hover (https://hover.com) makes it easy for individuals and small businesses to manage their domain names and email addresses. More information can be found on Tucows' corporate website (https://tucows.com).

Tucows, Ting, OpenSRS, Enom, Hover, and Crazy Fast Fiber Internet are registered trademarks of Tucows Inc. or its subsidiaries.

Tucows_Inc__Ting_launches_next_generation_fiber_internet_in_Culv.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO47955&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ting-launches-next-generation-fiber-internet-in-culver-city-301336749.html

SOURCE Tucows Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO47955&Transmission_Id=202107200633PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO47955&DateId=20210720
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment