Stellus Capital Investment Corporation Increases Regular Dividend to $0.27 Per Share and Declares Supplemental Dividends

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 20, 2021

HOUSTON, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (the "Company") (NYSE: SCM) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular monthly dividend for each of July, August and September for an aggregate of $0.27 per share, which is an increase of $0.02 for the quarter as compared to the prior quarter. In addition, the board has declared a supplemental dividend of $0.01 for each of the months of July, August and September.

Stellus_Capital_Investment_Corporation_Logo.jpg

Summary of Third Quarter 2021 Regular and Supplemental Monthly Dividends

Declared

Ex-Dividend
Date

Record Date

Payment Date

Regular
Amount
per Share

Supplemental
Amount
per Share

Total Amount
per Share

7/19/21

7/29/21

7/30/21

8/13/21

$0.09

$0.01

$0.10

7/19/21

8/30/21

8/31/21

9/15/21

$0.09

$0.01

$0.10

7/19/21

9/29/21

9/30/21

10/15/21

$0.09

$0.01

$0.10

About Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

The Company is an externally-managed, closed-end, non-diversified investment management company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The Company's investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies (typically those with $5.0 million to $50.0 million of EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)) through first lien, second lien, unitranche and mezzanine debt financing, and corresponding equity investments. The Company's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Stellus Capital Management. To learn more about Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, visit www.stelluscapital.com under the "Public Investors" link.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements" which relate to future performance or financial condition. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission including the final prospectus that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Contacts
Stellus Capital Investment Corporation
W. Todd Huskinson, (713) 292-5414
Chief Financial Officer
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DA48403&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stellus-capital-investment-corporation-increases-regular-dividend-to-0-27-per-share-and-declares-supplemental-dividends-301337304.html

SOURCE Stellus Capital Investment Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA48403&Transmission_Id=202107200652PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA48403&DateId=20210720
