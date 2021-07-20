SIRVA launches Mortgage and Home Services Program for BJ's Wholesale Club Members

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SIRVA Inc., a leading global relocation and moving company, announced today the launch of its homebuying program for members of BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. SIRVA will provide BJ's members access to SIRVA Home Benefits, a unique mortgage and home services program that guides members through selling or buying a home with a simple one-stop process.



Home Benefits provides a curated homebuying experience that leverages access to a superior selection of mortgage lending, real estate, and moving services.



SIRVA Inc. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tom Oberdorf credits SIRVA's commitment to leverage its expertise in end-to-end relocation and enhanced customer experience in the retail homebuying market as a key factor in the program. "We understand that buying a home is a complex, life-changing event, which is why SIRVA and our family of brands is proud to bring the SIRVA Home Benefits program to BJ's Wholesale Club members who value peace of mind, efficiency, and savings," said Tom Oberdorf, SIRVA CEO. "Convenience is at the forefront of our strategy as we offer BJ's members a streamlined way to find a home with a participating agent, loan financing for purchase or refinance, and coordinate their household goods move in one place while racking up thousands in savings."

"We are thrilled to have SIRVA launch Home Benefits to offer our members even more value and convenience," said Bill Werner, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development, BJ's Wholesale Club. "Our commitment to providing essential products and services is further underscored with Home Benefits, allowing members to flexibly manage the mortgage process and access home services in an easy one-stop shop."

Benefits associated with the SIRVA Home Benefits program include:

One-Stop Home Buying, Selling and Moving Rewards

According to the National Association of Realtors, the top three most difficult parts of the home buying process are finding the right property, paperwork and understanding the home buying process. Oberdorf further shares that "Home Benefits provides an easy, seamless, and rewarding way to connect customers with home buying, selling, and moving experts under one roof." BJ's new Home Benefits program will be available chainwide and will offer access to SIRVA's Preferred Broker Network (PBN), award-winning program lender SIRVA Mortgage, and a catalogue of moving options, including local or interstate moving services with North American Van Lines, Allied Van Lines, and SMARTBOX.

World-Class Mortgage Services:

With over 25 years in the business, Home Benefits designated program lender, SIRVA Mortgage, offers consumers access to over 200+ lending products including conventional, FHA, jumbo, and veterans loans, fast pre-approval, and up to $2,000 closing cost credit on home purchase or refinance. As a mortgage lender with a 96% customer satisfaction rating, SIRVA Mortgage's 'Multi-Lender Approach' can compare rates and terms from multiple lenders while still maintaining control of your loan throughout the process.

Matching with a Professional Real Estate Agent:

The SIRVA Preferred Broker Network (PBN), which consists of many of America's largest real estate firms, connects customers with a local, experienced agent who is well aligned with their goals, knowledgeable of the market, and equipped to assist with buying a home, selling a property, or concurrently doing both. Clients who use a program-referred agent to buy/sell can earn $500 cash back for every $100,000 in home value after closing.

Moving Services and More:

The next major step after closing on a home is to plan the big move. Home Benefits connects the buyer with services in their area to meet their local, interstate, and portable storage needs, courtesy of North American Van Lines, Allied Van Lines and SMARTBOX. Members can also earn a bonus $250 AMEX gift card when they use two or more program services.



"Our aim is to raise the bar on the homebuying experience includes offering flexible, one-stop access to everything shoppers need; we assist them throughout the process, going from simply dreaming of a new home to receiving the keys to move in," said Stephanie Captain, Director, SIRVA Affinity Services. "The Home Benefits mortgage and home services program makes the home sale and home buying journey both smooth and rewarding from beginning to end."

About SIRVA, Inc.

SIRVA Worldwide Relocation and Moving is a global leader in moving and relocation services, offering solutions for mobility programs to companies of every size. With 59 owned locations and over 900 franchised and agent locations in 177 countries, we offer unmatched global breadth supported by localized attention and innovative technology that strikes the right balance of self service and human support. From relocation to household goods and commercial moving and storage, our portfolio of Brands (SIRVA, Team Relocations, Allied, northAmerican, & SMARTBOX) provides the only integrated moving/relocation solution in the industry. By leveraging our global network, we deliver a superior experience that only a "one-stop shop" can provide.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 222 clubs and 150 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company's common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

