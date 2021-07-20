Tim Erickson Appointed Head of Peanuts Worldwide

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tim Erickson Appointed Head of Peanuts Worldwide

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021

Former Disney, DreamWorks and Twentieth Century Fox executive to drive strategy and growth of Peanuts' licensing business

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peanuts Worldwide is pleased to announce that the highly accomplished consumer products and brand executive Tim Erickson has been named Executive Vice President of Brand, Peanuts Worldwide. Erickson will oversee the seasoned professionals at Peanuts Worldwide who manage the brand's global licensing business. Working together with the family of Peanuts creator Charles M. Schulz, WildBrain's content and management teams and brand co-owners Sony Music Entertainment (Japan), Erickson will be responsible for sustaining a strategy true to the great heritage of the Peanuts brand – opening new licensing, partnership and retail opportunities, supporting brand marketing, and leveraging new content launches – all to expand the global presence of the Peanuts brand and build momentum towards its 75th anniversary in 2025. Based in New York, Erickson reports to Eric Ellenbogen, CEO of WildBrain, the majority owner of Peanuts.

Peanuts_Worldwide_Tim_Erickson_Appointed_Head_of_Peanuts_Worldwi.jpg

Ellenbogen said: "I'm delighted that Tim has joined the team at this important moment for the Peanuts brand. The response to our original series The Snoopy Show and Snoopy in Space on Apple TV+ and to our 'Take Care With Peanuts' initiative has been nothing short of fantastic. With lots more new content rolling out worldwide in the coming years in partnership with Apple TV+, the Peanuts gang has never been more popular. Working in tandem with our Peanuts content team, Tim will bring a breadth of experience at the intersection of family entertainment and consumer products that makes him the ideal person to lead the evergreen Peanuts licensing business."

Erickson said: "As a lifelong Peanuts fan, I'm elated to join Peanuts Worldwide. I've long admired Charles Schulz's storytelling, both personally and professionally, so I look forward to engaging with the team and our partners to continue telling meaningful Peanuts stories through content, products and experiences that will engage fans for generations to come. I'm so excited about the opportunity to connect the Peanuts content pipeline with fan engagement around the world."

Erickson brings over 20 years of experience in consumer products and brand building, having worked for such notable media and IP companies as Twentieth Century Fox, DreamWorks, Disney and LEGO. He most recently held the position of Chief Operating Officer at the media company GoldieBlox, creating innovative STEM-focused brand experiences for girls through consumer products, retail and storytelling, as well as overseeing the company's business development and operations. Prior to GoldieBlox, as Senior Vice President of Global Licensing and Operations at Twentieth Century Fox, Erickson was head of the global merchandise licensing business where he drove double-digit growth across the company's film and television brands. Before that, Erickson held the position of Global Head of Licensing & Operations at DreamWorks, expanding the company's global merchandise licensing business to realize triple-digit growth. At DreamWorks, Erickson was part of the team that launched and accelerated the highly acclaimed film and TV franchises Trolls, Spirit and How to Train Your Dragon. Prior to DreamWorks, Erickson spent several years driving consumer products and sales strategies at Disney and LEGO.

For more information, please contact:

Melissa Menta, 212-293-8506, [email protected]

About Peanuts

The characters of Peanuts and related intellectual property are owned by Peanuts Worldwide, which is 41% owned by WildBrain Ltd. (TSX: WILD), 39% owned by Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., and 20% owned by the family of Charles M. Schulz, who first introduced the world to Peanuts in 1950, when the comic strip debuted in seven newspapers. Since then, Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang have made an indelible mark on popular culture. In addition to enjoying beloved Peanuts shows and specials on Apple TV+, fans of all ages celebrate the Peanuts brand worldwide through thousands of consumer products, as well as amusement park attractions, cultural events, social media, and comic strips available in all formats, from traditional to digital. In 2018, Peanuts partnered with NASA on a multi-year Space Act Agreement designed to inspire a passion for space exploration and STEM among the next generation of students

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" under applicable securities laws with respect to WildBrain and its subsidiary Peanuts Worldwide, including, without limitation, statements regarding the business strategies and operational activities of WildBrain and its subsidiary Peanuts Worldwide and results therefrom. Although WildBrain believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on information currently available. Actual results or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations, among other things, include risk factors discussed in materials filed with applicable securities regulatory authorities from time to time, including matters discussed under "Risk Factors" in WildBrain's most recent Annual Information Form and annual Management Discussion and Analysis. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and WildBrain assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except as required by law.

Peanuts_Worldwide_Tim_Erickson_Appointed_Head_of_Peanuts_Worldwi.jpg

Peanuts_Worldwide_Tim_Erickson_Appointed_Head_of_Peanuts_Worldwi.jpg

favicon.png?sn=TO47679&sd=2021-07-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tim-erickson-appointed-head-of-peanuts-worldwide-301336628.html

SOURCE Peanuts Worldwide

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO47679&Transmission_Id=202107200700PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO47679&DateId=20210720
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment