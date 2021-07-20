Logo
CECO Environmental Schedules Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DALLAS, July 20, 2021

DALLAS, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CECO Environmental Corp. (Nasdaq: CECE) will host a conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (7:30 AM CT) to discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 financial results.

CECO_Env_Logo.jpg

The Company's financial results will be issued in a press release before the market opens on August 3, 2021 and posted on the Company's website at http://www.cecoenviro.com. Please visit the website to listen to the call via webcast. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 888-346-4547 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., 855-669-9657 (Toll-Free) within Canada or International 412-317-5251.

A live and archived replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website for 90 days. The telephone replay will be available one hour after the call ends through August 10, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 877-344-7529 (Toll-Free) within the U.S., 855-669-9658 (Toll-Free) within Canada, or Toll/International 412-317-0088 and enter access code 10158155.

ABOUT CECO ENVIRONMENTAL
CECO Environmental is a global leader in air quality and fluid handling serving the energy, industrial and other niche markets. Providing innovative technology and application expertise, CECO helps companies grow their business with safe, clean, and more efficient solutions that help protect our shared environment. In regions around the world, CECO works to improve air quality, optimize the energy value chain and provide custom engineered solutions for applications including power generation, petrochemical processing, general industrial, refining, oil & gas, electric vehicle production, poly silicon fabrication, battery recycling, and wastewater treatment along with a wide range of other applications. CECO is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "CECE." For more information, please visit www.cecoenviro.com.

Company Contact:
Matthew Eckl
Chief Financial Officer
888-990-6670

Investor Relations Contact:
Steven Hooser or Hala Elsherbini
Three Part Advisors
214-872-2710
[email protected]

SOURCE CECO Environmental Corp.

