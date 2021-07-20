James Hambro & Partners Buys TJX Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Autodesk Inc, Sells Ecolab Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Financial Group Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

James Hambro & Partners Buys TJX Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Autodesk Inc, Sells Ecolab Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Financial Group Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company James Hambro & Partners (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Autodesk Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, Pool Corp, sells Ecolab Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Financial Group Inc, Nike Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, James Hambro & Partners. As of 2021Q2, James Hambro & Partners owns 86 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of James Hambro & Partners's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/james+hambro+%26+partners/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of James Hambro & Partners
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 397,305 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 677,839 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,650 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95%
  4. Visa Inc (V) - 335,567 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 625,029 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 627,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: West Pharmaceutical Services Inc (WST)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $371.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ferrari NV (RACE)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 122.92%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $932.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 61,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 67.28%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $287.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 42,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pool Corp (POOL)

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Pool Corp by 156.18%. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $453.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Financial Group Inc (AFG)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in American Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76.

Sold Out: State Street Corporation (STT)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

Sold Out: BankUnited Inc (BKU)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in BankUnited Inc. The sale prices were between $41.63 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $45.66.

Sold Out: e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $28.55.

Sold Out: NetEase Inc (NTES)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

Reduced: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 48.77%. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $210.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. James Hambro & Partners still held 40,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 35.17%. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $372.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. James Hambro & Partners still held 9,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Nike Inc (NKE)

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 66.51%. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $157.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. James Hambro & Partners still held 3,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 56.84%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $166.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. James Hambro & Partners still held 3,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 63.45%. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $229.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. James Hambro & Partners still held 1,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 58.62%. The sale prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. James Hambro & Partners still held 10,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of James Hambro & Partners. Also check out:

1. James Hambro & Partners's Undervalued Stocks
2. James Hambro & Partners's Top Growth Companies, and
3. James Hambro & Partners's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that James Hambro & Partners keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider