James Hambro & Partners Buys TJX Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Autodesk Inc, Sells Ecolab Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Financial Group Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys TJX Inc, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Autodesk Inc, Vanguard Financials ETF, Pool Corp, sells Ecolab Inc, Lockheed Martin Corp, American Financial Group Inc, Nike Inc, Johnson & Johnson during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, James Hambro & Partners. As of 2021Q2, James Hambro & Partners owns 86 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 397,305 shares, 8.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 677,839 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.66% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 35,650 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.95% Visa Inc (V) - 335,567 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM) - 625,029 shares, 5.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.37 and $73.78, with an estimated average price of $68.1. The stock is now traded at around $65.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.35%. The holding were 627,962 shares as of 2021-06-30.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Vanguard Financials ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $281.78 and $363.2, with an estimated average price of $329.23. The stock is now traded at around $371.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 957 shares as of 2021-06-30.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $155.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,770 shares as of 2021-06-30.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Ferrari NV. The purchase prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55. The stock is now traded at around $204.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,108 shares as of 2021-06-30.

James Hambro & Partners initiated holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48. The stock is now traded at around $39.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,969 shares as of 2021-06-30.

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc by 122.92%. The purchase prices were between $738.94 and $920.72, with an estimated average price of $838.66. The stock is now traded at around $932.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 61,866 shares as of 2021-06-30.

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 67.28%. The purchase prices were between $269.54 and $300.16, with an estimated average price of $285.13. The stock is now traded at around $287.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 42,715 shares as of 2021-06-30.

James Hambro & Partners added to a holding in Pool Corp by 156.18%. The purchase prices were between $345.24 and $465.04, with an estimated average price of $419.1. The stock is now traded at around $453.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,906 shares as of 2021-06-30.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in American Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $113.94 and $140.29, with an estimated average price of $124.76.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in State Street Corporation. The sale prices were between $78.6 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $84.45.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in BankUnited Inc. The sale prices were between $41.63 and $48.76, with an estimated average price of $45.66.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in e.l.f. Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $26.83 and $31.12, with an estimated average price of $28.55.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in NetEase Inc. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $119.07, with an estimated average price of $110.08.

James Hambro & Partners sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $191.6 and $207.33, with an estimated average price of $199.43.

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 48.77%. The sale prices were between $205.01 and $228.99, with an estimated average price of $217.25. The stock is now traded at around $210.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.77%. James Hambro & Partners still held 40,735 shares as of 2021-06-30.

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp by 35.17%. The sale prices were between $369.5 and $394.1, with an estimated average price of $384.02. The stock is now traded at around $372.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. James Hambro & Partners still held 9,313 shares as of 2021-06-30.

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in Nike Inc by 66.51%. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55. The stock is now traded at around $157.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.08%. James Hambro & Partners still held 3,403 shares as of 2021-06-30.

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 56.84%. The sale prices were between $159.48 and $171.07, with an estimated average price of $165.55. The stock is now traded at around $166.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. James Hambro & Partners still held 3,606 shares as of 2021-06-30.

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 63.45%. The sale prices were between $224.14 and $237.11, with an estimated average price of $232.48. The stock is now traded at around $229.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.06%. James Hambro & Partners still held 1,555 shares as of 2021-06-30.

James Hambro & Partners reduced to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 58.62%. The sale prices were between $35.14 and $41.85, with an estimated average price of $38.23. The stock is now traded at around $28.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.05%. James Hambro & Partners still held 10,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.