First Command Financial Services, Inc. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, NVIDIA Corp

- New Purchases: STIP, VLUE, MTB, SPGI, FRAF, EAGG, GIB, CRBN, ZEPP, AWF, NCLH, NCR, INTF, TAN, PEJ, GGB, GGN, XRAY,
- Added Positions: DGRO, IVV, IEFA, GSLC, VNQ, VUG, IJR, IJJ, BMY, HON, ZBH, JKL, PFE, PEP, NEE, GOOG, SRE, MA, V, TFC, ALK, JNJ, KEY, DIS, VIAC, LEG, MCK, SNA, MDC, MRNA, PSX, PG, COST, ABT, ALL, FL, ICLN, GBX, CMA, BSCL, WBA, BP, VTRS, AVGO, CAT, CI, VLO, CMCSA, COP, JKH, CVS, DUK, LLY, PBCT, NTR, XLE, EPD, ISRG,
- Reduced Positions: SPLV, NVDA, FVD, AAPL, VYM, AMZN, RTX, IJH, SLYG, AMGN, VIG, XOM, BA, DHR, SPIP, STZ, UPS, MSFT, ORCL, MMM, BRK.B, BK, BAC, XLV, CSCO, IBM, BSCM, QQQ, BUD, GOOGL, WMT, IWM, SLV, JPM, PALL, LMT, WM, MS, VWO, FTV, T, UNP, TSLA, PM, IXUS, VO, OXY, BSV, TGT, OTIS, SPY, FNDA, PRU, PEG, VNT, VB, SO, SGEN, SCHH, FB, ABBV, APD, BABA, ADM, BKH, CERN, C, CL, CTVA, DLTR, D, DOW, DD, ENPH, MET, FDX, GDV, GGZ, GE, GEM, RSP, IDV, EFA, IWF, IJK, KHC, LOW, MCD,
- Sold Out: IAU, OCSL, VSS, SCHF, SCHA, PXH, PRFZ, IEMG, FNDX, FNDF, ZM, CHRS, VRTV, AIG, WAB, TJX, SLB, PTC, ES, MRVL, HLF, PEAK, LUMN, CNC, BLK, AME,
For the details of First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+command+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of First Command Financial Services, Inc.
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 411,656 shares, 21.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.24%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 3,093,490 shares, 18.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.86%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,639,540 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.22%
- Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,387,110 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.90%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 669,314 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.75%
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 159,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $100.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $131.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $409.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Franklin Financial Services Corp (FRAF)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Franklin Financial Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $30.41. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.42%. The holding were 3,093,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.24%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $426.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.96%. The holding were 411,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.22%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.4%. The holding were 1,639,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.90%. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 1,387,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 102.75%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 669,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.81%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $286.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 65,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62.Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75.Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)
First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.
Here is the complete portfolio of First Command Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:
1. First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Command Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment