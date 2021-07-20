First Command Financial Services, Inc. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, NVIDIA Corp

New Purchases: STIP, VLUE, MTB, SPGI, FRAF, EAGG, GIB, CRBN, ZEPP, AWF, NCLH, NCR, INTF, TAN, PEJ, GGB, GGN, XRAY,

STIP, VLUE, MTB, SPGI, FRAF, EAGG, GIB, CRBN, ZEPP, AWF, NCLH, NCR, INTF, TAN, PEJ, GGB, GGN, XRAY, Added Positions: DGRO, IVV, IEFA, GSLC, VNQ, VUG, IJR, IJJ, BMY, HON, ZBH, JKL, PFE, PEP, NEE, GOOG, SRE, MA, V, TFC, ALK, JNJ, KEY, DIS, VIAC, LEG, MCK, SNA, MDC, MRNA, PSX, PG, COST, ABT, ALL, FL, ICLN, GBX, CMA, BSCL, WBA, BP, VTRS, AVGO, CAT, CI, VLO, CMCSA, COP, JKH, CVS, DUK, LLY, PBCT, NTR, XLE, EPD, ISRG,

DGRO, IVV, IEFA, GSLC, VNQ, VUG, IJR, IJJ, BMY, HON, ZBH, JKL, PFE, PEP, NEE, GOOG, SRE, MA, V, TFC, ALK, JNJ, KEY, DIS, VIAC, LEG, MCK, SNA, MDC, MRNA, PSX, PG, COST, ABT, ALL, FL, ICLN, GBX, CMA, BSCL, WBA, BP, VTRS, AVGO, CAT, CI, VLO, CMCSA, COP, JKH, CVS, DUK, LLY, PBCT, NTR, XLE, EPD, ISRG, Reduced Positions: SPLV, NVDA, FVD, AAPL, VYM, AMZN, RTX, IJH, SLYG, AMGN, VIG, XOM, BA, DHR, SPIP, STZ, UPS, MSFT, ORCL, MMM, BRK.B, BK, BAC, XLV, CSCO, IBM, BSCM, QQQ, BUD, GOOGL, WMT, IWM, SLV, JPM, PALL, LMT, WM, MS, VWO, FTV, T, UNP, TSLA, PM, IXUS, VO, OXY, BSV, TGT, OTIS, SPY, FNDA, PRU, PEG, VNT, VB, SO, SGEN, SCHH, FB, ABBV, APD, BABA, ADM, BKH, CERN, C, CL, CTVA, DLTR, D, DOW, DD, ENPH, MET, FDX, GDV, GGZ, GE, GEM, RSP, IDV, EFA, IWF, IJK, KHC, LOW, MCD,

SPLV, NVDA, FVD, AAPL, VYM, AMZN, RTX, IJH, SLYG, AMGN, VIG, XOM, BA, DHR, SPIP, STZ, UPS, MSFT, ORCL, MMM, BRK.B, BK, BAC, XLV, CSCO, IBM, BSCM, QQQ, BUD, GOOGL, WMT, IWM, SLV, JPM, PALL, LMT, WM, MS, VWO, FTV, T, UNP, TSLA, PM, IXUS, VO, OXY, BSV, TGT, OTIS, SPY, FNDA, PRU, PEG, VNT, VB, SO, SGEN, SCHH, FB, ABBV, APD, BABA, ADM, BKH, CERN, C, CL, CTVA, DLTR, D, DOW, DD, ENPH, MET, FDX, GDV, GGZ, GE, GEM, RSP, IDV, EFA, IWF, IJK, KHC, LOW, MCD, Sold Out: IAU, OCSL, VSS, SCHF, SCHA, PXH, PRFZ, IEMG, FNDX, FNDF, ZM, CHRS, VRTV, AIG, WAB, TJX, SLB, PTC, ES, MRVL, HLF, PEAK, LUMN, CNC, BLK, AME,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, NVIDIA Corp, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Command Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, First Command Financial Services, Inc. owns 419 stocks with a total value of $843 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+command+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 411,656 shares, 21.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.24% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 3,093,490 shares, 18.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.86% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,639,540 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.22% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,387,110 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.90% Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 669,314 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.75%

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 159,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $100.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $131.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $409.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Franklin Financial Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $30.41. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.42%. The holding were 3,093,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.24%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $426.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.96%. The holding were 411,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.22%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.4%. The holding were 1,639,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.90%. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 1,387,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 102.75%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 669,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.81%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $286.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 65,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75.

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.