First Command Financial Services, Inc. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, NVIDIA Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

First Command Financial Services, Inc. Buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Sells iShares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, NVIDIA Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company First Command Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF, Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, NVIDIA Corp, SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF, Bank of New York Mellon Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Command Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, First Command Financial Services, Inc. owns 419 stocks with a total value of $843 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+command+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Command Financial Services, Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 411,656 shares, 21.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 109.24%
  2. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 3,093,490 shares, 18.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 204.86%
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,639,540 shares, 14.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.22%
  4. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) - 1,387,110 shares, 14.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.90%
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 669,314 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 102.75%
New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.94 and $105.77, with an estimated average price of $105.09. The stock is now traded at around $106.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 159,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.99 and $108.23, with an estimated average price of $105.08. The stock is now traded at around $100.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: M&T Bank Corp (MTB)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in M&T Bank Corp. The purchase prices were between $142.98 and $167.27, with an estimated average price of $156.17. The stock is now traded at around $131.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,915 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in S&P Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44. The stock is now traded at around $409.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 874 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 4,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Franklin Financial Services Corp (FRAF)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Franklin Financial Services Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.63 and $31.95, with an estimated average price of $30.41. The stock is now traded at around $32.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 204.86%. The purchase prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $50.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.42%. The holding were 3,093,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 109.24%. The purchase prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $426.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.96%. The holding were 411,656 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 103.22%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $72.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.4%. The holding were 1,639,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 106.90%. The purchase prices were between $78.91 and $86.07, with an estimated average price of $83.04. The stock is now traded at around $85.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.32%. The holding were 1,387,110 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 102.75%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $103.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.09%. The holding were 669,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 93.81%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $286.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 65,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (HLF)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. The sale prices were between $44.36 and $55.49, with an estimated average price of $49.62.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02.

Sold Out: Eversource Energy (ES)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index (VSS)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index . The sale prices were between $127.84 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $134.75.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

First Command Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Command Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. First Command Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that First Command Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider