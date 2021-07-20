Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, RXR Acquisition Corp

New Purchases: RXRAU, ASAI, ANZUU, DHBCU, FRSGU, ATAQU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Alibaba Group Holding, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, RXR Acquisition Corp, Sendas Distribuidora SA, Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd owns 33 stocks with a total value of $169 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/portland+hill+asset+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 171,541 shares, 19.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.52% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 84,024 shares, 14.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.99% Facebook Inc (FB) - 65,075 shares, 13.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.01% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 7,776 shares, 11.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.06% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,445 shares, 6.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14%

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in RXR Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.85 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $9.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Sendas Distribuidora SA. The purchase prices were between $13 and $17.79, with an estimated average price of $15.68. The stock is now traded at around $16.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 30,992 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I. The purchase prices were between $9.91 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.98. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 49,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in DHB Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.06, with an estimated average price of $9.99. The stock is now traded at around $9.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $10.1, with an estimated average price of $10. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Altimar Acquisition Corp III. The purchase prices were between $9.98 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.04. The stock is now traded at around $10.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 25.52%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $208.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 171,541 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc by 643.22%. The purchase prices were between $135.29 and $149.4, with an estimated average price of $143.36. The stock is now traded at around $140.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 29,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.