Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( Buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, First Trust Natural Gas ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

- New Purchases: ZIM, FCG, XLB, EWZ, XSOE,
- Added Positions: XLI, SOXX, ORA, TEVA, LPSN, NICE,
- Reduced Positions: VWO, BOTZ, XLE, NVMI, SPY,
- Sold Out: IGV, FCX, INDA, FROG,
For the details of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management)'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mivtachim+the+workers+social+insurance+fund+ltd.+%28under+special+management%29/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (Under Special Management)
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 8,638,304 shares, 31.71% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 7,897,710 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.05%
- Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 2,922,185 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 303,656 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28%
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 2,836,220 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 2,836,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in First Trust Natural Gas ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 234,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 435,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 84,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 823.16%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 218,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $426.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 150,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 34.17%. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 157,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14.Sold Out: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.Sold Out: JFrog Ltd (FROG)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.42 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $44.97.
