Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( Buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, First Trust Natural Gas ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund

Investment company Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( Current Portfolio ) buys ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, First Trust Natural Gas ETF, Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Materials Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI Brazil ETF, sells iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, GLOBAL X FDS, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, BTC iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (. As of 2021Q2, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( owns 32 stocks with a total value of $2.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 8,638,304 shares, 31.71% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 7,897,710 shares, 15.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.05% Perrigo Co PLC (PRGO) - 2,922,185 shares, 4.83% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 303,656 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.28% ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) - 2,836,220 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. New Position

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. The purchase prices were between $24.34 and $48.94, with an estimated average price of $38.25. The stock is now traded at around $38.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.6%. The holding were 2,836,220 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in First Trust Natural Gas ETF. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $16.7, with an estimated average price of $14.25. The stock is now traded at around $13.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 1,260,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $79.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 234,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.13 and $41.96, with an estimated average price of $37.26. The stock is now traded at around $37.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 435,563 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 84,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 823.16%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $99.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 218,465 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund by 28.59%. The purchase prices were between $387.12 and $454.22, with an estimated average price of $428.79. The stock is now traded at around $426.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 150,062 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 34.17%. The purchase prices were between $64.22 and $80.81, with an estimated average price of $71.32. The stock is now traded at around $65.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 157,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF. The sale prices were between $333.59 and $395.13, with an estimated average price of $362.14.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI India ETF. The sale prices were between $39.49 and $45.35, with an estimated average price of $42.82.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in JFrog Ltd. The sale prices were between $34.42 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $44.97.