Sumitomo Life Insurance Co Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, Broadcom Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Sumitomo Life Insurance Co (Current Portfolio) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, Broadcom Inc, CSX Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. As of 2021Q2, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co owns 284 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sumitomo+life+insurance+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SUMITOMO LIFE INSURANCE CO
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 4,353,317 shares, 59.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.05%
  2. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 2,478,765 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 750,000 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,455,904 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 267.74%
  5. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 623,000 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.52%
New Purchase: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $165.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chart Industries Inc (GTLS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6. The stock is now traded at around $143.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Callaway Golf Co (ELY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Open Lending Corp (LPRO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LPL Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39. The stock is now traded at around $127.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 267.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,455,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 58.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 623,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Analog Devices Inc (ADI)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 317.98%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $158.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.96 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.09.

Sold Out: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $33.03 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $36.53.

Sold Out: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09.

Sold Out: Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52.



insider