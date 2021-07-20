Sumitomo Life Insurance Co Buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, Broadcom Inc

New Purchases: TIP, ENPH, ELY, GTLS, LPLA, LPRO,

Added Positions: IVV, VWO, EMB, ADI, CTAS, FTNT,

Reduced Positions: GSG, AAPL, MSFT, AMZN, GOOGL, FB, AVGO, CSX, VNQ, INTC, GOOG, JPM, TSLA, BAC, HD, PG, UNH, V, PYPL, ADBE, DHR, JNJ, JLL, MU, TMO, DIS, MA, ABT, BRK.B, CVX, CMCSA, COST, NEE, MCD, NVDA, NKE, PPG, PTC, UNP, UPS, NOW,

Sold Out: BKLN, GO, HAS, PLNT,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Enphase Energy Inc, Analog Devices Inc, sells Invesco Senior Loan ETF, iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust, Broadcom Inc, CSX Corp, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. As of 2021Q2, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co owns 284 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 4,353,317 shares, 59.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.05% iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund (AAXJ) - 2,478,765 shares, 7.45% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 750,000 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,455,904 shares, 2.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 267.74% iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) - 623,000 shares, 2.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 58.52%

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.22 and $127.18, with an estimated average price of $125.57. The stock is now traded at around $129.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.05%. The holding were 750,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Enphase Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.61 and $188.33, with an estimated average price of $147.1. The stock is now traded at around $165.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 10,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Chart Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.07 and $163.07, with an estimated average price of $146.6. The stock is now traded at around $143.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,602 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Callaway Golf Co. The purchase prices were between $26.75 and $37.29, with an estimated average price of $32.06. The stock is now traded at around $29.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 26,099 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in Open Lending Corp. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $43.09, with an estimated average price of $38.42. The stock is now traded at around $38.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 24,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co initiated holding in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.61 and $156.7, with an estimated average price of $145.39. The stock is now traded at around $127.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 6,516 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 267.74%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $52.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,455,904 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 58.52%. The purchase prices were between $107.51 and $112.54, with an estimated average price of $110.54. The stock is now traded at around $112.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 623,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co added to a holding in Analog Devices Inc by 317.98%. The purchase prices were between $145.89 and $172.16, with an estimated average price of $160.19. The stock is now traded at around $158.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The sale prices were between $21.96 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.09.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $33.03 and $42.24, with an estimated average price of $36.53.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Hasbro Inc. The sale prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co sold out a holding in Planet Fitness Inc. The sale prices were between $73.02 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $79.52.