Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, D.R. Horton Inc

SCHW, URI, FDX, VOX, GM, DELL, EOG, VAW, XLE, TSM, KRE, KMX, CACC, 4LRA, IWD, W, NFLX, VIG, WWD, MMM, FWONK, J, QCOM, FIS, MCD, SHOP, SCHP, RSG, IEFA, INFO, DOCU, T, ANET, NAD, JRO, Added Positions: MSFT, AAPL, LRCX, XLV, ABBV, TGT, GS, QDF, ADBE, UNH, GOOGL, FPE, AMZN, IWM, JPM, ACN, CAT, DE, DIS, AVGO, AMGN, COF, ETN, DOW, WMT, ADM, C, BMY, FB, MU, RDS.A, FANG, TMO, ANTM, COST, EMR, INTC, NXPI, HD, FTNT, WRK, ALLY, CRM, BLK, FCX, IVE, WHR, CSCO, ATVI, BBY, IPG, BRK.B, OLED, HCA, JNJ, XLF, GOOG, HBI, LOW, AMT, JPST, TXN, SJM, TFC, BK, PKG, SPYG, HON, EXC, WMB, SBUX, SPY, ALL, PLD, PG, IGM, IWO, TSLA, NEE, RTX, SCHD, SPYV, VYM, VRSK, XOM, SHY, ABT, CARR, CMG, QQQ, EFA, IWN, MTCH, MDT, MSCI, OTIS, PAYX, SPGI, VTI, VRSN, MO, CVX, CCI, ECL, EPD, ITW, ICE, IJR, LMT, MRK, NSC, PSX, RPM, SCHB, XLK,

IVV, DHI, VCR, VST, XLI, VZ, SMH, XEL, EW, MA, ZTS, ORLY, IJH, AMPE, AXP, APH, CHD, EEFT, USB, NKE, SYK, PEP, XLY, XLC, BOKF, VEU, SDY, GD, GSY, SCHX, MINT, GILD, LHX, PFF, INTU, UNP, HPQ, ANGL, MPC, IYW, IJJ, IJK, Sold Out: XLP, NVS, VRTX, IAU, IEMG, TBF, IAC, MCHI, VWO, XLU, LQD, VEA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Lam Research Corp, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Charles Schwab Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, D.R. Horton Inc, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC owns 213 stocks with a total value of $757 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carnick+%26+kubik+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,848 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.63% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,598 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.03% iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 135,275 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.23% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 234,108 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Target Corp (TGT) - 66,667 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.50%

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 97,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $298.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 17,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $294.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 17,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $139.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 32,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 78,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $92.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 39,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 77.63%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 113,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 62.03%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $142.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 224,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 96.75%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $591.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 23,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 627.62%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $127.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 65,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 81.67%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 131,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 68.50%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 66,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.