Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC Buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Lam Research Corp, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, D.R. Horton Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Lam Research Corp, Health Care Select Sector SPDR, Charles Schwab Corp, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR, D.R. Horton Inc, Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF, Novartis AG during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC owns 213 stocks with a total value of $757 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carnick+%26+kubik+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 113,848 shares, 4.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.63%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 224,598 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 62.03%
  3. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 135,275 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.23%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 234,108 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%
  5. Target Corp (TGT) - 66,667 shares, 2.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 68.50%
New Purchase: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $63.69 and $76.01, with an estimated average price of $70.66. The stock is now traded at around $66.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 97,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $298.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 17,907 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $275.76 and $315.59, with an estimated average price of $296.62. The stock is now traded at around $294.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 17,092 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The purchase prices were between $129.79 and $144.89, with an estimated average price of $137.4. The stock is now traded at around $139.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 32,429 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Motors Co (GM)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75. The stock is now traded at around $54.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 78,098 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.15 and $103.98, with an estimated average price of $98.62. The stock is now traded at around $92.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 39,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 77.63%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 113,848 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 62.03%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $142.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.55%. The holding were 224,598 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in Lam Research Corp by 96.75%. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $591.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 23,171 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR by 627.62%. The purchase prices were between $115.94 and $126.03, with an estimated average price of $122.05. The stock is now traded at around $127.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 65,871 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 81.67%. The purchase prices were between $105.21 and $117.21, with an estimated average price of $112.5. The stock is now traded at around $115.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 131,104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 68.50%. The purchase prices were between $198.07 and $241.85, with an estimated average price of $218.43. The stock is now traded at around $251.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 66,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR (XLP)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $67.54 and $71.06, with an estimated average price of $69.58.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Sold Out: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $187.49 and $221.1, with an estimated average price of $209.31.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $16.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.55.

Sold Out: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC. Also check out:

1. Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Carnick & Kubik Group, LLC keeps buying
