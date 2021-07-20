Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Altice USA Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

New Purchases: STTK, CRBN, FVD, ARKK, FPE, ARKW, SCHP, THC, KIM, BNL, JCOM, TROW, KMI, LPX, SPGI, FTNT, FERG, LGF.A, KOF, WSM, INTT, QRTEA, MFG, APTV, ABB, TDC, WPC, ULTA, WTI, STLA, GM, ANTM, PANW, AR, VSTO, ROKU, ESTA, CARR, SCHB, SRVR, FCX, MAS, LB, TRMB, JKHY, SJM, IMKTA, GILT, IT, JLL, EOG, DUK, CORE, TPR, CME, SCHW, MDRX, AEM, TTEC, NOC, NUS, RHI, PTR, MHK, JMIA, TTI, VIV, COF, OEF, SNPS, DIA, SLG, HNRG, RELL, PTON, FINV, HBP, ORN, FSK, LFT, GSV, KLAC, TTSH, MGI, AGRO, HIL, MMT,

AGG, QQQ, IVV, SHY, IGSB, BSV, TIP, SPY, LQD, IEI, MSFT, AAPL, FB, BRK.B, NVDA, GOOG, IEF, AMZN, GOOGL, HMC, JPM, TFII, XOM, KB, ORCL, TSM, BSBR, TSLA, ASML, ADBE, C, RDY, IBA, LOGI, MCD, TGT, TD, UMC, UNH, DIS, HCA, DELL, PLD, ADS, BAC, BCS, BIIB, BLK, BMY, CVX, CSCO, KO, CMCSA, COP, COST, CRESY, DEO, LHX, HD, IBM, IDXX, KR, LRCX, NVO, PEP, PG, PWR, CRM, SNX, TTE, TM, TSN, UNP, RTX, VZ, VOD, WFC, EBAY, SMFG, V, PM, EC, SEM, ALLY, SYF, PYPL, AOA, ESGE, TFI, VO, VWO, AGCO, ACN, ATVI, AMD, ALL, MO, AXP, AMT, AMP, AMGN, AMKR, AMAT, ARW, AZN, AN, ADP, BP, BNS, BA, BXP, BTI, VIAC, CVS, CAJ, CE, LUMN, SNP, CYD, CCEP, CL, VALE, CCI, CMI, DHR, DAR, DE, E, EMN, ETN, EA, LLY, EMR, ENB, ESS, EL, F, GE, GSK, GS, HSBC, HPQ, HON, INTC, INTU, ISRG, JNJ, MDLZ, LKQ, LEN, LOW, MGIC, MGA, MDT, MRK, MUFG, MOH, MS, NFLX, NKE, NVS, IX, OMI, PNC, PFE, LIN, QCOM, RS, RY, RDS.A, SAP, SNY, SONY, TRV, SBUX, AVNW, SYK, SLF, TXN, UL, UTHR, WMT, WAT, WBK, WY, WMB, WIT, ZBRA, TX, MA, HIMX, TMUS, AVGO, CHTR, GNRC, LPLA, ZTS, VEDL, CRTO, SHOP, FSV, IMOS, QD, PDD, SHYG, VEU, VNQ, MMM, CB, AON, ADSK, TFC, BHP, SAN, BBY, BWA, CNI, CAT, FIS, CI, D, ERIC, NEE, FDX, HIG, ING, INOD, IPG, LMT, MAN, MU, NMR, PKG, BKNG, PGR, PSA, RBC, REGN, RIO, SLB, SO, SYY, TEF, URI, NMZ, III, BX, PZN, REGI, ABBV, BCC, SBSW, Z, DFIN, AVYA, CRWD, CMBM, AOK, EEM, HYG, IJH, IVW, SCHV, VIG, VTEB, VUG, VXUS, VYM, Reduced Positions: VOO, VEA, ORI, ATUS, SHV, IEMG, BABA, DISCA, TMO, SHW, UBER, MFC, ABT, NUAN, PHG, RBA, SPNS, SYKE, USB, WU, AEG, VT, LYG, CLS, T, HST, GLD, NWG, SVM, SUSA, NXPI, OMAB, VTV, RYI, NOW, LITB, IESC, CMCM, JD, QSR, SPLG, SND, SDY, SCHF, IWO, AOM, IPAC, BND, DXJ, ZEUS, AMX, ARC, ABC, BGFV, BIO, BLDR, DVA, DHT, GRVY, HOLX, ITW, JCI, LYTS, MTL, ODFL, PAC, RCII, RVP, ROK, SWKS, LUV, STN, SU, TJX, TER, INVA, UBS, UPS, WPP, YELL, PERI,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Shattuck Labs Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Altice USA Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, JOYY Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC owns 537 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/comprehensive+portfolio+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 831,128 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 303,265 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 365,930 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 990,687 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 156,315 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 126,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $162.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 43,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $140.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 438,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.74%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 146,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 37.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 310,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 59.81%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 52,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 75,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $336.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $73.35 and $82.26, with an estimated average price of $78.11.

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.