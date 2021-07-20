Logo
Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC Buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Altice USA Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Shattuck Labs Inc, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Altice USA Inc, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, JOYY Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC owns 537 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/comprehensive+portfolio+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 831,128 shares, 13.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.38%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 303,265 shares, 9.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.50%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 365,930 shares, 9.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.95%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 990,687 shares, 5.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.75%
  5. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 156,315 shares, 4.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.46%
New Purchase: Shattuck Labs Inc (STTK)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in Shattuck Labs Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $37.68, with an estimated average price of $29.21. The stock is now traded at around $21.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 126,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $162.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $37.8 and $40.53, with an estimated average price of $39.56. The stock is now traded at around $39.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 37,812 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $99.48 and $130.88, with an estimated average price of $116.61. The stock is now traded at around $117.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,439 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.93 and $20.6, with an estimated average price of $20.28. The stock is now traded at around $20.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 43,471 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC initiated holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $123.49 and $160.08, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $140.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.93%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.17, with an estimated average price of $114.24. The stock is now traded at around $116.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 438,524 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.74%. The purchase prices were between $86.1 and $86.31, with an estimated average price of $86.22. The stock is now traded at around $86.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 146,401 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 37.53%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 310,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 59.81%. The purchase prices were between $129.05 and $134.11, with an estimated average price of $131.29. The stock is now traded at around $135.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 52,683 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.29%. The purchase prices were between $129.55 and $131.21, with an estimated average price of $130.37. The stock is now traded at around $131.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 75,727 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Facebook Inc (FB)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 38.75%. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $336.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,734 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $76.75 and $104.23, with an estimated average price of $89.82.

Sold Out: Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $34.54 and $47.25, with an estimated average price of $39.32.

Sold Out: JOYY Inc (YY)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in JOYY Inc. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $103.53, with an estimated average price of $85.12.

Sold Out: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92.

Sold Out: Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wintrust Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $73.35 and $82.26, with an estimated average price of $78.11.

Sold Out: Citrix Systems Inc (CTXS)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.34 and $142.77, with an estimated average price of $124.87.



Here is the complete portfolio of Comprehensive Portfolio Management, LLC. Also check out:

