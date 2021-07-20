Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Pfizer Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells Wells Fargo

New Purchases: GS, PFE, SCHV,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Pfizer Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, sells Wells Fargo during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 823,942 shares, 24.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 183,631 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 382,813 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03% Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 685,058 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 490,417 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $354.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $66.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.