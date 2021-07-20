Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC Buys Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Pfizer Inc, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Sells Wells Fargo

- New Purchases: GS, PFE, SCHV,
- Added Positions: SCHX, IJR, VO, VTIP, VBR, VWO, CVX, UNP, VTI, ABT, MO, IBM, LMT, CODI, VNQ,
- Reduced Positions: AMZN, BRK.B, BDX, CAT, DE, MKL, PAYX, SYY, USB, UL, PM,
- Sold Out: WFC,
For the details of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/northwest+quadrant+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 823,942 shares, 24.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.63%
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 183,631 shares, 12.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.01%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 382,813 shares, 12.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.03%
- Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH) - 685,058 shares, 12.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.75%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 490,417 shares, 10.65% of the total portfolio.
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $323.54 and $391.45, with an estimated average price of $357.12. The stock is now traded at around $354.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 601 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,299 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $66.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,118 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $39.07 and $47.9, with an estimated average price of $44.52.
Here is the complete portfolio of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment