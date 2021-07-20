Logo
Weil Company, Inc. Buys CVS Health Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, BHP Group, CollPlant Biotechnologies

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Weil Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys CVS Health Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, ARK 3D Printing ETF, Renewable Energy Group Inc, sells iShares Gold Trust, BHP Group, CollPlant Biotechnologies, CollPlant Biotechnologies, Stratasys during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Weil Company, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Weil Company, Inc. owns 141 stocks with a total value of $191 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Weil Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/weil+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Weil Company, Inc.
  1. Public Storage (PSA) - 62,345 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio.
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,982 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
  3. PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) - 42,359 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio.
  4. Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) - 74,957 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
  5. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 30,034 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
New Purchase: NortonLifeLock Inc (NLOK)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 29,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ARK 3D Printing ETF (PRNT)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.24, with an estimated average price of $38.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $68.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)

Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $5.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 60,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 306.25%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 51,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 39.75%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 82,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Citigroup Inc (C)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 45.68%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fluor Corp (FLR)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Fluor Corp by 131.87%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)

Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $449.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.

Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98.

Sold Out: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $14.59.

Sold Out: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $14.59.

Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The sale prices were between $87.71 and $94.8, with an estimated average price of $91.51.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.



Here is the complete portfolio of Weil Company, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Weil Company, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Weil Company, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Weil Company, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Weil Company, Inc. keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider