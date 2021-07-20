Weil Company, Inc. Buys CVS Health Corp, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc, NortonLifeLock Inc, Sells iShares Gold Trust, BHP Group, CollPlant Biotechnologies

- New Purchases: NLOK, PRNT, REGI, IIVI, INVH, UTI, ESGU, WELL, ORLY, JMIA, PGR, PH, ESGD, HSY, DEI, DISCK, DVA, XYL, KHC, STLA,
- Added Positions: CVS, CLF, IBM, HBI, C, FLR, GWW, DDD, GILD, UTHR, JNJ, SILJ, BRK.B, VZ, TRMB, HLI, WFC, TAP, GRPN, AKAM, LRN, SWKS, YEXT, IJS, GDX, KMI, IJJ, GPRO, MSFT, MTZ, SEDG, SBUX, TSLA, VRSK, ILMN, XOM,
- Reduced Positions: SSYS, VMI, XME, AAPL, JPM, DXCM, INTU, FB, CRTO, VBIV, CATY, T, DOX, INTC, UI, IJR, PSMT, STWD, RSP, MU, ABT, ANET, AKTS, ABBV, PFE, QCOM, GENC, BLK, TXN, UCTT,
- Sold Out: IAU, BHP, CLGN, CLGN, MOO, MA, EPD, M, MMP, PYPL, EEM, STN, V, BOH, KSU, FCAM, BFLY,
- Public Storage (PSA) - 62,345 shares, 9.84% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,982 shares, 8.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
- PS Business Parks Inc (PSB) - 42,359 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio.
- Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI) - 74,957 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.31%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 30,034 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in NortonLifeLock Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.82 and $28.67, with an estimated average price of $24.84. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 29,112 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK 3D Printing ETF (PRNT)
Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.24, with an estimated average price of $38.3. The stock is now traded at around $35.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)
Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Renewable Energy Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.55 and $71.13, with an estimated average price of $62.53. The stock is now traded at around $61.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 7,543 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in II-VI Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.91 and $81.67, with an estimated average price of $70.32. The stock is now traded at around $68.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 6,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)
Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.99 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $35.27. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 10,958 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI)
Weil Company, Inc. initiated holding in Universal Technical Institute Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $6.65, with an estimated average price of $5.91. The stock is now traded at around $5.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 23.84%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 60,408 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF)
Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc by 306.25%. The purchase prices were between $16.6 and $24.44, with an estimated average price of $19.71. The stock is now traded at around $19.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 51,504 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Hanesbrands Inc (HBI)
Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Hanesbrands Inc by 39.75%. The purchase prices were between $18.26 and $22.37, with an estimated average price of $19.79. The stock is now traded at around $17.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 82,759 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 45.68%. The purchase prices were between $67.61 and $79.86, with an estimated average price of $74.03. The stock is now traded at around $65.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 19,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Fluor Corp (FLR)
Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in Fluor Corp by 131.87%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $24.68, with an estimated average price of $20.65. The stock is now traded at around $15.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 41,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: W.W. Grainger Inc (GWW)
Weil Company, Inc. added to a holding in W.W. Grainger Inc by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $397.91 and $474.22, with an estimated average price of $440.39. The stock is now traded at around $449.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 3,885 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares Gold Trust. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07.Sold Out: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in BHP Group Ltd. The sale prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98.Sold Out: CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd (CLGN)
Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $13.44 and $17.52, with an estimated average price of $14.59.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (MOO)
Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF. The sale prices were between $87.71 and $94.8, with an estimated average price of $91.51.Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Weil Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.
