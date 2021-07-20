Ariose Capital Management Ltd Buys InMode, NVIDIA Corp, Newmont Corp, Sells Canaan Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Netflix Inc

New Purchases: INMD, NVDA, NEM, GDS, RBLX, LULU,

INMD, NVDA, NEM, GDS, RBLX, LULU, Sold Out: CAN, EXP, NFLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys InMode, NVIDIA Corp, Newmont Corp, GDS Holdings, Roblox Corp, sells Canaan Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariose Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Ariose Capital Management Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $30 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

InMode Ltd (INMD) - 65,700 shares, 20.40% of the total portfolio. New Position NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 30,000 shares, 19.68% of the total portfolio. New Position Newmont Corp (NEM) - 86,400 shares, 17.96% of the total portfolio. New Position GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 66,100 shares, 17.02% of the total portfolio. New Position Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 55,800 shares, 16.47% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.4%. The holding were 65,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $187.797500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.68%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.96%. The holding were 86,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.02%. The holding were 66,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.47%. The holding were 55,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $373.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Canaan Inc. The sale prices were between $7.41 and $22, with an estimated average price of $11.62.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56.

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.