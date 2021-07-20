Logo
Ariose Capital Management Ltd Buys InMode, NVIDIA Corp, Newmont Corp, Sells Canaan Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Netflix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ariose Capital Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys InMode, NVIDIA Corp, Newmont Corp, GDS Holdings, Roblox Corp, sells Canaan Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Netflix Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ariose Capital Management Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Ariose Capital Management Ltd owns 7 stocks with a total value of $30 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ariose Capital Management Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ariose+capital+management+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ariose Capital Management Ltd
  1. InMode Ltd (INMD) - 65,700 shares, 20.40% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 30,000 shares, 19.68% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 86,400 shares, 17.96% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS) - 66,100 shares, 17.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 55,800 shares, 16.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.4%. The holding were 65,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58. The stock is now traded at around $187.797500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.68%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.96%. The holding were 86,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: GDS Holdings Ltd (GDS)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in GDS Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $69.34 and $86.9, with an estimated average price of $77.64. The stock is now traded at around $72.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.02%. The holding were 66,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.47%. The holding were 55,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lululemon Athletica Inc (LULU)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Lululemon Athletica Inc. The purchase prices were between $298.75 and $366.66, with an estimated average price of $328.46. The stock is now traded at around $373.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 5,400 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Canaan Inc (CAN)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Canaan Inc. The sale prices were between $7.41 and $22, with an estimated average price of $11.62.

Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $134.41 and $152.59, with an estimated average price of $143.56.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ariose Capital Management Ltd. Also check out:

