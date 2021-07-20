Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Microsoft Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, Agilent Technologies Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc, Allstate Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Microsoft Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, Agilent Technologies Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc, Allstate Corp, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.. As of 2021Q2, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owns 847 stocks with a total value of $14.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,486,084 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.26% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,433,627 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.85% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 181,324 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 4,318,307 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.10% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 530,346 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.39%

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $47.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 738,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.47 and $63.93, with an estimated average price of $57.24. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 455,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74. The stock is now traded at around $649.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.63 and $119.79, with an estimated average price of $98.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 180,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $96.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 177,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 396,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,486,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 1377.88%. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $98.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,303,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 627.11%. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $147.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 616,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $585.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 530,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 108.18%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 343,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 239.34%. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $378.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 238,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $30.58.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $78.27 and $151.29, with an estimated average price of $112.9.