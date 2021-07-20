Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Microsoft Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, Agilent Technologies Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc, Allstate Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Microsoft Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, Agilent Technologies Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc, Allstate Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Microsoft Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, Agilent Technologies Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc, sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc, Allstate Corp, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.. As of 2021Q2, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owns 847 stocks with a total value of $14.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/candriam+luxembourg+s.c.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,486,084 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.26%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,433,627 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.85%
  3. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 181,324 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
  4. Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 4,318,307 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.10%
  5. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 530,346 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.39%
New Purchase: SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $47.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 738,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.47 and $63.93, with an estimated average price of $57.24. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 455,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alleghany Corp (Y)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74. The stock is now traded at around $649.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.63 and $119.79, with an estimated average price of $98.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 180,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $96.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 177,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 396,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,486,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 1377.88%. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $98.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,303,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 627.11%. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $147.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 616,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $585.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 530,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 108.18%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 343,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 239.34%. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $378.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 238,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48.

Sold Out: (VAR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8.

Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $30.58.

Sold Out: (GRUB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.

Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $78.27 and $151.29, with an estimated average price of $112.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.. Also check out:

1. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider