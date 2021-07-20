Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Buys Microsoft Corp, Royal Bank of Canada, Agilent Technologies Inc, Sells Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc, Allstate Corp

- New Purchases: SAIL, BBIO, Y, MGLN, MTZ, CRNC, PPD, UFS, LMNX, PFPT, TLND, FRTA, IMGN, PRAH, ATH, SPWH, XENE, CHNG, ITOS, NRIX, KDNY, COHR, CLDR, RDNT, RIGL, ORBC, PACB, TWST, BEAM, MAN, AEO, CNO, LPX, UMPQ, TBPH, GBT, DTIL, ETNB, DYN, FCN, LDL, MBT, RGEN, SLG, USCR, HHR, KRTX, SBTX, BCAB, KNL, KLIC, UAA, FLY, ISEE, PTGX, JBGS, KIDS, DNLI, KROS, SNOW, ABNB, CNBKA, TCOM, EME, FOE, HAIN, LII, NWL, PAAS, VMI, FTS, SEM, CIT, KKR, GMED, TMHC, SYRS, HOME, PHAS, CRWD, BCO, LUMN, RE, LKQ, LB, MKTX, PLUG, PCH, ROL, TER, FIVE, SFM, ALDX, CZR, SOLY, SEER, ACHL, REMX, ACN, ANDE, RIOT, BHP, SAM, DISH, MNKD, SAP, POOL, SJR, VIV, TTE, WRB, ICAD, ISR, CLR, EBSB, TAK, ZNGA, COOP, PNR, NWSA, AGRX, RUN, MRUS, TTD, ALRN, TXG, NTCO, LI, XPEV, SOXX,
- Added Positions: MSFT, RY, A, REGN, UNH, CRL, SGEN, MRK, BAC, AMD, IQV, MCD, TRMB, OC, BKNG, SYK, ADBE, AAPL, SCHW, DAR, VRNS, BNS, IDXX, MXIM, CRM, TX, ZBH, MRTX, GOOG, NIO, MTD, TGT, ABT, CMCSA, EL, LRCX, BRK.B, CRIS, ITW, GRA, CMG, SYF, DCPH, RLAY, KYMR, NEE, NUAN, VZ, V, APD, ANSS, DHR, NKE, FB, OTIS, MMM, BMO, COST, GOOGL, SCCO, MTN, WST, HLT, ALGN, IPG, TXN, NEP, BLD, CTMX, ARNA, KO, ZLAB, DOCU, REPL, RVMD, INFO, IONS, SJM, RF, ROK, VFC, WY, AWK, IOVA, MRSN, ZS, COGT, ZNTL, AMAT, BG, CL, DD, HPQ, KR, NVAX, PPG, TJX, WCN, HASI, BABA, OLMA, ADP, BIDU, DEO, DLR, EXEL, INCY, ON, SHW, TTEK, UPS, OLED, EPIX, TCRR, PLD, CVS, EXAS, IEX, JKHY, JNJ, NSC, WAT, BLNK, TRIL, AMRC, KMI, ALLY, CFG, HARP, NGM, AZN, BDX, PEAK, HD, HBAN, INSM, KEY, LOW, MAR, MKC, NVDA, PH, POWI, VRTX, EDU, ASND, DBX, CCI, ICE, PKI, RHI, SNPS, XLNX, MA, NLTX, ZYME, TPTX, AVTR, BNTX, RNA, FMTX, AOS, ARWR, CEVA, GIB, CSX, GLW, CYTK, DVA, DRE, XOM, GIL, HAL, HSY, IFF, ISRG, MAA, PTC, RJF, GWW, SQM, LULU, APPS, ZTS, WMS, CTLT, FGEN, VRAY, GDDY, JNCE, OKTA, ARGX, BE, WORK, PSNL, BCEL, PTON, ALNY, APH, CLDX, AVY, BLDP, CRH, COF, CBB, CINF, C, COP, CPRT, CCK, CMI, DVN, EIX, EW, FDX, FISV, WELL, MHK, MCO, NUS, ORLY, PNC, DGX, RCI, SNBR, SLAB, SIRI, TREX, UL, L, MASI, MOS, RDUS, VEEV, TNDM, EVA, SHOP, TDOC, TWLO, AYX, PDD, GH, DOW, PINS, IGMS, OM, AEM, AME, NLY, TFC, BBVA, BF.B, CM, CCL, CNP, CVX, CTAS, CSGP, CGNX, CAG, DRI, DOV, EOG, ENB, EXC, FMC, FNF, GRMN, GPC, GPN, HRL, MTCH, IBN, INFY, TT, KSU, KGC, LEN, VTRS, NVR, PCAR, PXD, LIN, PFG, O, RMD, ROST, RDS.A, XPO, SRE, WPM, SONY, TDY, TFX, TEF, TM, TRP, VLO, VOD, VMC, WPC, WFC, WHR, AUY, ZBRA, HEI.A, SMFG, TECK, WU, TMUS, PODD, KDP, LAC, VER, PAYC, ZEN, NOMD, W, HUBS, WK, TRU, KHC, Z, KURA, NVCR, AXSM, SQ, LSXMK, FTV, COUP, YUMC, LW, SNAP, IR, ROKU, MDB, SE, ELAN, YETI, FOXA, LYFT, ZM, UBER, AKRO, SWTX, DDOG, CARR, ARKG, ARKK, EMQQ, ICLN,
- Reduced Positions: BMY, AMGN, ALL, BIO, UNP, HOLX, PEP, AMZN, PYPL, GILD, PG, LH, TGTX, AVGO, BIIB, TSM, ADI, CSCO, EBAY, LBRDK, EA, EQIX, GNRC, DRNA, BMRN, CLX, PTCT, T, INTC, INTU, MAS, ABBV, JD, MS, BILI, ALXN, CTXS, ECL, HDB, FTNT, BGNE, KOD, ILMN, SPGI, TECH, LLY, VRSK, KEYS, APLS, CERN, CHD, CI, PKG, PGR, PRU, HRTX, ADSK, JPM, TSLA, AMP, GS, NTRS, SLF, AMT, BLL, HIG, HUM, MET, MCHP, OKE, DIS, VMW, CIXX, TWTR, MRNA, BK, HALO, NBIX, ORCL, QCOM, TU, URI, WMB, BKR, AIZ, BAX, CPB, LNG, DE, FAST, ORA, STT, NLOK, TROW, TMO, NEO, CHTR, PBA, TAL, ZGNX, FRC, HCA, NOW, WDAY, RARE, QRVO, SEDG, ATVI, AXP, AZO, BLK, CBRE, EXPD, MNST, MFC, MCK, NEM, SBAC, SIVB, SBUX, TTWO, HII, XYL, AMBA, ITCI, QSR, ETSY, BPMC, NTLA, DELL, AKAM, AIG, BCE, CNI, CP, STZ, DHI, DPZ, F, GIS, KMB, LYV, MSI, NTAP, ODFL, ROP, WM, ANTM, MELI, ULTA, DG, GMAB, KPTI, ARDX, PIRS, CNST, ARVN, NKTX, ATO, CF, DXCM, ETR, FCX, MGA, MRO, MMC, MU, ES, OXY, PHM, SWK, WAB, VIPS, AAL, PAGS, ACAD, ABMD, AFL, ARE, ADM, CDNS, CAH, FIS, CTSH, ED, EMR, FITB, GE, HAS, HSIC, HST, IBM, KLAC, K, MRVL, NFLX, NUE, OMC, PFE, RSG, RIO, WRK, TRI, TD, TSCO, YUM, ZION, BR, FLDM, REGI, ENPH, CDW, FATE, MGNX, ANET, ZTO, EAR, ALB, HES, ABC, ACGL, ARW, AVB, BP, BBD, ITUB, GOLD, BXP, BSX, BAM, BRKR, VIAC, CNQ, KMX, CHT, CMA, CIG, VALE, INGR, XRAY, D, ETN, EFX, ELS, EQR, ERIC, ESS, EXPE, EXR, BEN, GPS, GSK, GFI, HON, IP, IRM, KIM, LVS, LNC, MTB, MGM, MKL, MLM, MDT, TAP, NFG, NTES, NVO, PAYX, NTR, PEG, PSA, BB, SLB, SPG, SWKS, SNA, EQNR, STLD, SU, SYY, TYL, UGI, USB, VTR, VNO, WMT, WBA, WDC, WYNN, SHG, BBL, VG, DFS, TEL, MSCI, FNV, BEP, DISCK, CBOE, ASMB, FLT, APO, MPC, APTV, PSX, VOYA, EPZM, BURL, XNCR, SAGE, FRPT, PLNT, HPE, TPIC, HWM, BHVN, MOR, ALLK, FOX, CTVA, EWC, HACK, PBW,
- Sold Out: TENB, VAR, SRPT, GRUB, RP, RETA, BLUE, HRC, GWPH, FFIV, ARRY, NAV, FOLD, CHRS, HOLI, RCUS, AGIO, IPHI, FICO, HMSY, IMVT, EPAM, AERI, ENTA, RCKT, VIR, NKTR, PS, ADVM, SNY, MDGL, ALV, ARCT, CLVS, COG, ALEC, KZR, FSLR, AXTA, BYND, AFYA, APRE, LOOP, RGA, MCHI, VCEL, ANGO, BA, CRY, ROG, PKX, AAP, ASX, ADCT, CIB, CCJ, CX, M, KB, EQH, MUFG, FBHS, BZUN, SKT, UMC, RTX, SNDX, WIT, RDS.B, MFG, ARAY, BTG, AKER, QIWI, CVE,
For the details of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/candriam+luxembourg+s.c.a./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 2,486,084 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.26%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 3,433,627 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.85%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 181,324 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.60%
- Merck & Co Inc (MRK) - 4,318,307 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.10%
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) - 530,346 shares, 2.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.39%
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.73 and $53.79, with an estimated average price of $48.13. The stock is now traded at around $47.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 738,233 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in BridgeBio Pharma Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.47 and $63.93, with an estimated average price of $57.24. The stock is now traded at around $57.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 455,285 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Alleghany Corp (Y)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Alleghany Corp. The purchase prices were between $626.29 and $729.8, with an estimated average price of $686.74. The stock is now traded at around $649.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 28,832 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in Cerence Inc. The purchase prices were between $81.63 and $119.79, with an estimated average price of $98.15. The stock is now traded at around $108.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 180,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: MasTec Inc (MTZ)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $93.7 and $121.26, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $96.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 177,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 396,971 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 27.26%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 2,486,084 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Royal Bank of Canada by 1377.88%. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $98.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 1,303,443 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Agilent Technologies Inc (A)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Agilent Technologies Inc by 627.11%. The purchase prices were between $127.14 and $148.81, with an estimated average price of $136.14. The stock is now traded at around $147.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 616,128 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 31.39%. The purchase prices were between $472.8 and $558.54, with an estimated average price of $505.57. The stock is now traded at around $585.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 530,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 108.18%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 343,293 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. added to a holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc by 239.34%. The purchase prices were between $289.83 and $371.65, with an estimated average price of $332.71. The stock is now traded at around $378.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 238,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Tenable Holdings Inc (TENB)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Tenable Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $36.19 and $45.02, with an estimated average price of $40.48.Sold Out: (VAR)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.Sold Out: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $69.38 and $86.75, with an estimated average price of $75.8.Sold Out: bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in bluebird bio Inc. The sale prices were between $27.86 and $34.1, with an estimated average price of $30.58.Sold Out: (GRUB)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.74 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $64.13.Sold Out: Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (RETA)
Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. sold out a holding in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $78.27 and $151.29, with an estimated average price of $112.9.
Here is the complete portfolio of Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.. Also check out:
1. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment