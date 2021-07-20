Logo
Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania Buys BlackRock Inc, Royal Gold Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Southern Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Souderton, PA, based Investment company Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania (Current Portfolio) buys BlackRock Inc, Royal Gold Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Southern Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, IQVIA Holdings Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania. As of 2021Q2, Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania owns 109 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of UNIVEST CORP OF PENNSYLVANIA's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/univest+corp+of+pennsylvania/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of UNIVEST CORP OF PENNSYLVANIA
  1. Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 709,116 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,642 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55%
  3. Univest Financial Corp (UVSP) - 582,543 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3%
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,666 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  5. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 81,521 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%
New Purchase: BlackRock Inc (BLK)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $845.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.62 and $128.08, with an estimated average price of $117.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CDW Corp (CDW)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03. The stock is now traded at around $172.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $225.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Lam Research Corp (LRCX)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $591.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 27.94%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 53.69%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $234.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CME Group Inc (CME)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $206.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $122.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Sold Out: Southern Co (SO)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Sold Out: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Sold Out: IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1.



Here is the complete portfolio of UNIVEST CORP OF PENNSYLVANIA. Also check out:

1. UNIVEST CORP OF PENNSYLVANIA's Undervalued Stocks
2. UNIVEST CORP OF PENNSYLVANIA's Top Growth Companies, and
3. UNIVEST CORP OF PENNSYLVANIA's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that UNIVEST CORP OF PENNSYLVANIA keeps buying
