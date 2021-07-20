Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania Buys BlackRock Inc, Royal Gold Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Southern Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co

New Purchases: BLK, RGLD, BMY, ITW, LRCX, CDW, ACN, BP, MS, ROK, WHR,

BLK, RGLD, BMY, ITW, LRCX, CDW, ACN, BP, MS, ROK, WHR, Added Positions: PG, LLY, CME, MRK, SPY, AMAT, SPGI, MDT, UNH, LMT, HAS, SYY, WMT, BND, VEA,

PG, LLY, CME, MRK, SPY, AMAT, SPGI, MDT, UNH, LMT, HAS, SYY, WMT, BND, VEA, Reduced Positions: VXUS, VOO, XLE, ORLY, DOX, GPN, AAPL, SWKS, UVSP, FISV, HD, JNJ, DIS, AMT, TEL, V, HON, AXP, NKE, ICE, ALL, CVS, CMCSA, FDX, COST, STZ, NEE, AMGN, TMO, SHW, FB, VZ, MNST, ZTS, ABBV, APD, IJR, IJH, WM, AVY, PFE, UPS, ROP, CSCO, PNC, FIS, UNP, BAC, MET, ETR, PPG, PAYX, PEP, XOM, GLW, MCD,

VXUS, VOO, XLE, ORLY, DOX, GPN, AAPL, SWKS, UVSP, FISV, HD, JNJ, DIS, AMT, TEL, V, HON, AXP, NKE, ICE, ALL, CVS, CMCSA, FDX, COST, STZ, NEE, AMGN, TMO, SHW, FB, VZ, MNST, ZTS, ABBV, APD, IJR, IJH, WM, AVY, PFE, UPS, ROP, CSCO, PNC, FIS, UNP, BAC, MET, ETR, PPG, PAYX, PEP, XOM, GLW, MCD, Sold Out: KMB, SO, BDX, IQV, DVY,

Souderton, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BlackRock Inc, Royal Gold Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Lam Research Corp, sells Kimberly-Clark Corp, Southern Co, Becton, Dickinson and Co, IQVIA Holdings Inc, iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania. As of 2021Q2, Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania owns 109 stocks with a total value of $364 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 709,116 shares, 12.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,642 shares, 6.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.55% Univest Financial Corp (UVSP) - 582,543 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.3% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,666 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 81,521 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.57%

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $845.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 718 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in Royal Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.62 and $128.08, with an estimated average price of $117.77. The stock is now traded at around $114.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $163.48 and $184.01, with an estimated average price of $172.03. The stock is now traded at around $172.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,491 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,709 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $218.3 and $239.06, with an estimated average price of $228.79. The stock is now traded at around $225.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,106 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania initiated holding in Lam Research Corp. The purchase prices were between $557.67 and $668, with an estimated average price of $631.11. The stock is now traded at around $591.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 27.94%. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $140.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,887 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 53.69%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $234.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,290 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in CME Group Inc by 38.96%. The purchase prices were between $201.02 and $218.85, with an estimated average price of $211.07. The stock is now traded at around $206.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,744 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 23.91%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $122.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,591 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 20.32%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $409.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in Southern Co. The sale prices were between $60.46 and $66.42, with an estimated average price of $63.9.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in IQVIA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $193.14 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $229.97.

Univest Corp Of Pennsylvania sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $122.06, with an estimated average price of $118.1.