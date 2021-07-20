Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC Buys iShares Global Energy ETF, CVS Health Corp, Newmont Corp, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc

New Purchases: VLO, FSR, SPHQ, PLTR, LIN, HBAN, BX, XLF, VONE, VFH, SPOT, NOW, DCP, SWKS, EPD, VST, ETW, ETV, PML, REGN, GNW, GTE,

IXC, FLOT, CVS, VCSH, NEM, AAPL, AEP, MMM, WFC, QCOM, CSCO, LMT, TIP, IBB, QQQ, WMT, PFE, ICE, MRK, HD, GOOGL, JNJ, ITOT, DLR, VGK, NEE, PG, XLE, IWM, SHV, DJP, PYPL, PANW, TSLA, XOM, AVGO, VTI, VOO, SQ, VEA, SDY, T, LLY, FDX, DIS, DE, NVDA, BA, RSP, IBM, COST, BSV, VIG, NFLX, NKE, VO, MO, BBY, IWD, VGT, CVX, VB, DUK, AMAT, AMT, MJ, GIS, IJR, ICLN, ITW, LOW, MU, MS, GLPI, ZTS, ABBV, SPG, ET, CMG, TRV, Reduced Positions: MBB, ISRG, MET, AMZN, ADBE, SHW, SPGI, ORCL, FISV, GD, COF, PRU, UPS, FB, LUV, KO, MINT, LVS, SPY, SBUX, AMGN, MSFT, ETN, UNH, RGA, TOTL, MCD, LDOS, INTC, SAIC, CAT, IVW, GOOG, SHOP, TTD, MA, EEM, BND, GLD, ARKK, IEF, XLK, MGK, VUG, C, ES, IWB, SPYG, DIA, XLU, VYM, VTV, DBEF, AMX, MUB, AXP, FTSM, GSY, IDV, BHP, F, D, GILD, GS, HON, CTAS, SCHW, BAC, PEP, BIDU, O, ACWX, SO, ADP, ABT, TSM, TGT, USB, ADSK, EBAY, EXG, ADI,

MBB, ISRG, MET, AMZN, ADBE, SHW, SPGI, ORCL, FISV, GD, COF, PRU, UPS, FB, LUV, KO, MINT, LVS, SPY, SBUX, AMGN, MSFT, ETN, UNH, RGA, TOTL, MCD, LDOS, INTC, SAIC, CAT, IVW, GOOG, SHOP, TTD, MA, EEM, BND, GLD, ARKK, IEF, XLK, MGK, VUG, C, ES, IWB, SPYG, DIA, XLU, VYM, VTV, DBEF, AMX, MUB, AXP, FTSM, GSY, IDV, BHP, F, D, GILD, GS, HON, CTAS, SCHW, BAC, PEP, BIDU, O, ACWX, SO, ADP, ABT, TSM, TGT, USB, ADSK, EBAY, EXG, ADI, Sold Out: VMC, ERIC, RKT, TCF, TLT, IVE, XME, EMR, PEG, SCI, WM, IEMG, PFF, UFAB,

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Global Energy ETF, CVS Health Corp, Newmont Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Qualcomm Inc, sells iShares MBS ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC owns 262 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 623,385 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 233,046 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 261,855 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,417 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 460,211 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.59%

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $61.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 91,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $284.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 42,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.80%. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 756,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 1144.44%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 41,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 242,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $138.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 65,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $354.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 131.90%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33.