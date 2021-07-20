Logo
Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC Buys iShares Global Energy ETF, CVS Health Corp, Newmont Corp, Sells iShares MBS ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Global Energy ETF, CVS Health Corp, Newmont Corp, Valero Energy Corp, Qualcomm Inc, sells iShares MBS ETF, Vulcan Materials Co, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Sherwin-Williams Co, Adobe Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC owns 262 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alpha+cubed+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 623,385 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.31%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 233,046 shares, 4.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.1%
  3. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 261,855 shares, 2.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.79%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 11,417 shares, 2.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.49%
  5. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 460,211 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.59%
New Purchase: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $61.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 33,626 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fisker Inc (FSR)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Fisker Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.95 and $20.07, with an estimated average price of $14.82. The stock is now traded at around $15.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 91,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.19 and $48.6, with an estimated average price of $46.34. The stock is now traded at around $48.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 34,928 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13. The stock is now traded at around $21.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 36,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $284.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,208 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC initiated holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $16.48, with an estimated average price of $15.33. The stock is now traded at around $13.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 42,571 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.80%. The purchase prices were between $23.59 and $27.69, with an estimated average price of $25.65. The stock is now traded at around $23.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 756,726 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 1144.44%. The purchase prices were between $73.79 and $89.81, with an estimated average price of $81.74. The stock is now traded at around $80.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 41,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Newmont Corp (NEM)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in Newmont Corp by 23.61%. The purchase prices were between $60.27 and $74.38, with an estimated average price of $66.93. The stock is now traded at around $60.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 242,548 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 33.74%. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $142.93, with an estimated average price of $135.16. The stock is now traded at around $138.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 65,474 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 20.26%. The purchase prices were between $316.52 and $354.99, with an estimated average price of $335.64. The stock is now traded at around $354.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 131.90%. The purchase prices were between $91.38 and $98.86, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $97.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 14,466 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vulcan Materials Co (VMC)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Vulcan Materials Co. The sale prices were between $165.84 and $193.11, with an estimated average price of $178.53.

Sold Out: Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson (ERIC)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson. The sale prices were between $12.42 and $14.34, with an estimated average price of $13.38.

Sold Out: Rocket Companies Inc (RKT)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Rocket Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $16.58 and $23.09, with an estimated average price of $20.28.

Sold Out: TCF Financial Corp (TCF)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in TCF Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $43.19 and $48.77, with an estimated average price of $46.72.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: SPDR Metals & Mining ETF (XME)

Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Metals & Mining ETF. The sale prices were between $39.09 and $47.66, with an estimated average price of $43.33.



Here is the complete portfolio of Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC. Also check out:

1. Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Alpha Cubed Investments, LLC keeps buying
Author's Avatar

insider