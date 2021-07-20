BCK Capital Management LP Buys Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells CoreLogic Inc, Aegion Corp, Cubic Corp

New Purchases: KSU, INFO, WLTW, NUAN, UFS, PPD, USCR, PFPT, PNM, WBT, CXP, XLNX, SNR, BOCH, SOLY, CORE, KIN, RAVN, MIC, CNBKA, ESXB, CNST, QADA, SHSP, CAI, HOME, CLDR, FOE, QTS, SYKE, MRLN, LDL, ORBC, ICON, KVSA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells CoreLogic Inc, Aegion Corp, Cubic Corp, Coherent Inc, Perspecta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCK Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, BCK Capital Management LP owns 129 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 65,933 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. New Position IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 138,953 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. New Position Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 338,677 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55% Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 51,101 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. New Position Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 55,792 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.96%

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $262.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.73%. The holding were 65,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $112.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.15%. The holding were 138,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $216.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 51,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 121,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Domtar Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 61,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 56.96%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $179.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 55,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $96.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 91,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $14.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Aegion Corp. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.