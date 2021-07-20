Logo
BCK Capital Management LP Buys Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sells CoreLogic Inc, Aegion Corp, Cubic Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company BCK Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Kansas City Southern, IHS Markit, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Nuance Communications Inc, Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells CoreLogic Inc, Aegion Corp, Cubic Corp, Coherent Inc, Perspecta Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BCK Capital Management LP. As of 2021Q2, BCK Capital Management LP owns 129 stocks with a total value of $192 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BCK Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/bck+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BCK Capital Management LP
  1. Kansas City Southern (KSU) - 65,933 shares, 9.73% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. IHS Markit Ltd (INFO) - 138,953 shares, 8.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Slack Technologies Inc (WORK) - 338,677 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.55%
  4. Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW) - 51,101 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) - 55,792 shares, 5.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 56.96%
New Purchase: Kansas City Southern (KSU)

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Kansas City Southern. The purchase prices were between $256.4 and $313.45, with an estimated average price of $288.09. The stock is now traded at around $262.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.73%. The holding were 65,933 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in IHS Markit Ltd. The purchase prices were between $96.78 and $113.37, with an estimated average price of $105.85. The stock is now traded at around $112.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.15%. The holding were 138,953 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Willis Towers Watson PLC (WLTW)

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Willis Towers Watson PLC. The purchase prices were between $225.2 and $270.07, with an estimated average price of $248.35. The stock is now traded at around $216.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.12%. The holding were 51,101 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.64 and $54.96, with an estimated average price of $52.44. The stock is now traded at around $54.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.46%. The holding were 121,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Domtar Corp (UFS)

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in Domtar Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.47 and $55.4, with an estimated average price of $48.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 61,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPD Inc (PPD)

BCK Capital Management LP initiated holding in PPD Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.84 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $44.97. The stock is now traded at around $45.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 71,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN)

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc by 56.96%. The purchase prices were between $152.35 and $184.3, with an estimated average price of $171.17. The stock is now traded at around $179.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 55,792 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Maxim Integrated Products Inc (MXIM)

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Maxim Integrated Products Inc by 21.05%. The purchase prices were between $89.93 and $105.36, with an estimated average price of $97.81. The stock is now traded at around $96.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 91,886 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Immunovant Inc (IMVT)

BCK Capital Management LP added to a holding in Immunovant Inc by 28.44%. The purchase prices were between $9.4 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $14.06. The stock is now traded at around $9.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 40,237 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: CoreLogic Inc (CLGX)

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in CoreLogic Inc. The sale prices were between $79.25 and $80, with an estimated average price of $79.65.

Sold Out: Aegion Corp (AEGN)

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Aegion Corp. The sale prices were between $28.45 and $30.79, with an estimated average price of $29.8.

Sold Out: Cubic Corp (CUB)

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $74.57 and $75, with an estimated average price of $74.81.

Sold Out: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Perspecta Inc. The sale prices were between $29.05 and $29.34, with an estimated average price of $29.22.

Sold Out: (VAR)

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $176.53 and $177.29, with an estimated average price of $177.

Sold Out: RealPage Inc (RP)

BCK Capital Management LP sold out a holding in RealPage Inc. The sale prices were between $87.2 and $88.72, with an estimated average price of $87.98.



Here is the complete portfolio of BCK Capital Management LP. Also check out:

1. BCK Capital Management LP's Undervalued Stocks
2. BCK Capital Management LP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BCK Capital Management LP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BCK Capital Management LP keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
