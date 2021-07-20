Twele Capital Management, Inc. Buys iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, Sells iShares Select Dividend ETF, BTC iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

- Added Positions: VYM, IYR, BND, AGG, VEA, HYG, VCSH, VO, IEF, SHY, IEI, VB, SCHZ, SCHO, MUB, IEFA, TIP, VWO, SCHF, IWF,
- Reduced Positions: IWB, DVY, ICF, IVV, VOO, EFA, IEMG, IJH, IWM, EMB, LQD, EEM, IWR, SCHA, SCHB, SCHM, SCHR, SCHX,
- Sold Out: PHB, VCIT,
For the details of Twele Capital Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/twele+capital+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 637,708 shares, 11.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 142,260 shares, 9.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.14%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 705,482 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 225,882 shares, 8.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.05%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 557,203 shares, 6.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.35%
Twele Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 39.52%. The purchase prices were between $91.48 and $104.97, with an estimated average price of $98.78. The stock is now traded at around $103.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 61,512 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB)
Twele Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $19.19 and $19.54, with an estimated average price of $19.34.Sold Out: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT)
Twele Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $92.33 and $94.9, with an estimated average price of $93.73.
