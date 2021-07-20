BLB&B Advisors, LLC Buys Bentley Systems Inc, Ford Motor Co, Schlumberger, Sells Dollar General Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, General Motors Co

New Purchases: BSY, ANGN, EAGG, ESML, XBI, C, LIN, TD, RWR, VIG, XAR, XLE, WAT, TSLA, ICSH, SLV,

VEA, VWO, SCHM, F, IJR, IVV, SLB, AGG, EMB, JNK, LQD, PYPL, SPSB, QCOM, VTV, VUG, DE, AAPL, TT, BSV, BRK.A, MCD, ITOT, HD, CMCSA, NEE, BNDX, SHW, VFH, SYK, VEU, MMM, BIV, ESGU, IWR, MA, SPGI, CVS, CB, AXP, ADP, BRK.B, BLK, BA, CSX, UVSP, CL, COST, DHR, ECL, VOO, VMBS, GLD, VOE, VXUS, UPS, APD, BK, CMI, DD, LLY, GIS, NKE, SO, UL, UNP, ESGD, VFC, DNP, VPV, NQP, BX, PM, DFP, GOOG, BLV, Reduced Positions: DG, FCX, INTC, SPY, PFE, GE, T, VO, VB, AZN, FSS, JPST, GLW, V, VZ, DHI, CVX, PNC, IBM, CMS, PPL, TGT, WTRG, XOM, IEFA, TPL, PPG, MWA, STT, JCI, IR, ET, ABBV, PAYX, MRK, VTI, HPQ, NLY, WFC, BAC, BMY, CNP, KO, COP, DLR, DUK, TSN, TXT, GSK, HON, WEC, ZBH, SCHD, USA, WMB, TWO, AGNC, VV, FB, CTVA, SPIB, IGSB, IHI, IWF, MDY, OEF, QQQ, EXC, ADBE, AB, LNT, ALL, AEE, AEP, AMGN, AMAT, BP, CI, D, EMN, ETN, ENB, WY, HUM, KMB, MDLZ, MAS, NFLX, PEG, SJI, TRV, SWK, SBUX, SYY, RTX, WMT, WDC,

Spring House, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bentley Systems Inc, Ford Motor Co, Schlumberger, Angion Biomedica Corp, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Dollar General Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, General Motors Co, General Electric Co, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BLB&B Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, BLB&B Advisors, LLC owns 253 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLB&B Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blb%26b+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,271,398 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,464,615 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 695,229 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,300,122 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 116,956 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22%

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.44, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 87,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Angion Biomedica Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.02 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 56,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $37.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.04 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.72. The stock is now traded at around $106.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 862.47%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 310,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 753.53%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 115,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $410450.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 102.60%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $318.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $160.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8.