BLB&B Advisors, LLC Buys Bentley Systems Inc, Ford Motor Co, Schlumberger, Sells Dollar General Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, General Motors Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BLB&B Advisors, LLC Buys Bentley Systems Inc, Ford Motor Co, Schlumberger, Sells Dollar General Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, General Motors Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Spring House, PA, based Investment company BLB&B Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bentley Systems Inc, Ford Motor Co, Schlumberger, Angion Biomedica Corp, iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells Dollar General Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, General Motors Co, General Electric Co, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BLB&B Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, BLB&B Advisors, LLC owns 253 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of BLB&B Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blb%26b+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of BLB&B Advisors, LLC
  1. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 1,271,398 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 1,464,615 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.56%
  3. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 695,229 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.81%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,300,122 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
  5. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 116,956 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.22%
New Purchase: Bentley Systems Inc (BSY)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bentley Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.62 and $66.44, with an estimated average price of $54.79. The stock is now traded at around $58.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 87,267 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Angion Biomedica Corp (ANGN)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Angion Biomedica Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.02 and $18.07, with an estimated average price of $14.55. The stock is now traded at around $10.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 56,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,706 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.02 and $40.93, with an estimated average price of $39.75. The stock is now traded at around $37.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,115 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Biotech ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.48 and $139.69, with an estimated average price of $131.54. The stock is now traded at around $126.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,632 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF (RWR)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $94.04 and $108.65, with an estimated average price of $101.72. The stock is now traded at around $106.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 862.47%. The purchase prices were between $11.26 and $15.99, with an estimated average price of $13.28. The stock is now traded at around $13.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 310,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schlumberger Ltd by 753.53%. The purchase prices were between $25.25 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $30.64. The stock is now traded at around $26.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 115,482 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $385702 and $439460, with an estimated average price of $419597. The stock is now traded at around $410450.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 102.60%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $86.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 22.33%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $318.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,678 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Chubb Ltd (CB)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 32.99%. The purchase prices were between $156.01 and $176.39, with an estimated average price of $165.58. The stock is now traded at around $160.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,225 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: General Motors Co (GM)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in General Motors Co. The sale prices were between $53.76 and $63.92, with an estimated average price of $58.75.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VGSH)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $61.39 and $61.59, with an estimated average price of $61.48.

Sold Out: Novartis AG (NVS)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $85.24 and $94.15, with an estimated average price of $88.94.

Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $172.46 and $195.89, with an estimated average price of $182.75.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VTRS)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46.

Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)

BLB&B Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.96 and $5.61, with an estimated average price of $4.8.



Here is the complete portfolio of BLB&B Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. BLB&B Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. BLB&B Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. BLB&B Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that BLB&B Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider