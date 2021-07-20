Blossom Wealth Management Buys International Business Machines Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc

- New Purchases: IBM, ATVI, LHX, GIS, HAS, BDX, XOM, ECL, VO,
- Added Positions: DIS, BAC, SCHF, HD, SCHB, SBUX, SCHA, BSCL, VIG, IAGG, SCHE, IVE, MSFT, SCHZ,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, AMZN, SCHO,
For the details of Blossom Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blossom+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Blossom Wealth Management
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 11,124 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.79%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 268 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 23,251 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.38%
- Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 14,848 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 13,718 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 2,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 2,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)
Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)
Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 4,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hasbro Inc (HAS)
Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 2,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $247.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 943 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 84.36%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $172.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 78.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 9,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 23,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 71.47%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $318.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 52.79%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 3,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 5,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Blossom Wealth Management.
