Blossom Wealth Management Buys International Business Machines Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Blossom Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys International Business Machines Corp, Activision Blizzard Inc, L3Harris Technologies Inc, General Mills Inc, Hasbro Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blossom Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Blossom Wealth Management owns 28 stocks with a total value of $13 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Blossom Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/blossom+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Blossom Wealth Management
  1. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 11,124 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.79%
  2. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 268 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  3. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 23,251 shares, 7.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.38%
  4. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 14,848 shares, 6.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.96%
  5. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 13,718 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
New Purchase: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in International Business Machines Corp. The purchase prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $137.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.83%. The holding were 2,473 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.69 and $99.18, with an estimated average price of $94.75. The stock is now traded at around $90.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.21%. The holding were 2,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX)

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in L3Harris Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $202.68 and $223.72, with an estimated average price of $214.72. The stock is now traded at around $218.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 1,283 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: General Mills Inc (GIS)

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in General Mills Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.15 and $64.03, with an estimated average price of $61.85. The stock is now traded at around $60.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.1%. The holding were 4,410 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hasbro Inc (HAS)

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Hasbro Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $99.99, with an estimated average price of $96.09. The stock is now traded at around $91.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 2,605 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)

Blossom Wealth Management initiated holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The purchase prices were between $238.47 and $260.94, with an estimated average price of $245.55. The stock is now traded at around $247.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.78%. The holding were 943 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 84.36%. The purchase prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04. The stock is now traded at around $172.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 2,334 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 78.81%. The purchase prices were between $38.08 and $43.27, with an estimated average price of $40.96. The stock is now traded at around $36.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.31%. The holding were 9,257 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 21.38%. The purchase prices were between $37.3 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $39.19. The stock is now traded at around $38.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 23,251 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 71.47%. The purchase prices were between $302.61 and $341.12, with an estimated average price of $317.73. The stock is now traded at around $318.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 1,154 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 52.79%. The purchase prices were between $109.27 and $118.34, with an estimated average price of $112.95. The stock is now traded at around $115.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 3,777 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Blossom Wealth Management added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $96.56 and $105.59, with an estimated average price of $102.02. The stock is now traded at around $96.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 5,583 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Blossom Wealth Management. Also check out:

