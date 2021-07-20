Segment Wealth Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Blackstone Group Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Main Street Capital Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Verizon Communications Inc

New Purchases: XSOE, KRP, BMBL, WMB, MPLX, APPN, BMY, DPZ, NTAP, AWK, ROKU, XLV, ET,

XSOE, KRP, BMBL, WMB, MPLX, APPN, BMY, DPZ, NTAP, AWK, ROKU, XLV, ET, Added Positions: BX, VTI, JPST, XOM, QQQ, EPD, IMTM, MMP, KMI, VXF, VIG, NEE, CTAS, PFE, WMT, BA, REM, AMT, MDT, HD, PG, XLE, MCD, EQIX, XT, RTX, ACN, ROP, SHW, SYY, TXN, UNP, UNH, XLY, V, AVGO, ITA, EOG, NKE, ADP, DHR, INTU, JPM, JNJ, ALL, GRMN, MMC, APD, MSFT, FDN, IGV, IHI, MPC, XBI, AJG, HON, INTC, APH, ICE, TSM, SYK, MAR, GS, XLK, ABT, LAMR, LOW, PSTH, COP, ABBV, GOOGL, ARCC, WM, DIS, SPGI, NOC,

BX, VTI, JPST, XOM, QQQ, EPD, IMTM, MMP, KMI, VXF, VIG, NEE, CTAS, PFE, WMT, BA, REM, AMT, MDT, HD, PG, XLE, MCD, EQIX, XT, RTX, ACN, ROP, SHW, SYY, TXN, UNP, UNH, XLY, V, AVGO, ITA, EOG, NKE, ADP, DHR, INTU, JPM, JNJ, ALL, GRMN, MMC, APD, MSFT, FDN, IGV, IHI, MPC, XBI, AJG, HON, INTC, APH, ICE, TSM, SYK, MAR, GS, XLK, ABT, LAMR, LOW, PSTH, COP, ABBV, GOOGL, ARCC, WM, DIS, SPGI, NOC, Reduced Positions: MAIN, COG, PWR, CRM, CVX, PAYX, MELI, DG, VOO,

MAIN, COG, PWR, CRM, CVX, PAYX, MELI, DG, VOO, Sold Out: USFR, VZ, TLT, ZROZ, KMB,

Houston, TX, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Blackstone Group Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, sells Main Street Capital Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segment Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Segment Wealth Management, LLC owns 213 stocks with a total value of $816 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Segment Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/segment+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 220,628 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 88,955 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 109,295 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 70 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,497 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 236,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 74,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.56 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $118.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 880.78%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $99.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 92,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 42.89%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 136,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 168.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 69.97%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $45.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $130.81 and $147.16, with an estimated average price of $136.98.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.