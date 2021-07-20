Logo
Segment Wealth Management, LLC Buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Blackstone Group Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Sells Main Street Capital Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Verizon Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Houston, TX, based Investment company Segment Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, Blackstone Group Inc, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP, sells Main Street Capital Corp, WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund, Verizon Communications Inc, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Segment Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Segment Wealth Management, LLC owns 213 stocks with a total value of $816 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Segment Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/segment+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Segment Wealth Management, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 220,628 shares, 6.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.48%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 88,955 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56%
  3. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 109,295 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 70 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio.
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 139,497 shares, 2.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.96%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 236,614 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Kimbell Royalty Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $9.8 and $13.15, with an estimated average price of $11.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 74,054 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $39.56 and $63.99, with an estimated average price of $52.97. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 11,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Williams Companies Inc (WMB)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Williams Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.24 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $25.56. The stock is now traded at around $24.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 23,024 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: MPLX LP (MPLX)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in MPLX LP. The purchase prices were between $25.63 and $31.14, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 18,424 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Appian Corp (APPN)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Appian Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.49 and $149.22, with an estimated average price of $113.9. The stock is now traded at around $118.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Blackstone Group Inc (BX)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Blackstone Group Inc by 880.78%. The purchase prices were between $74.53 and $99.62, with an estimated average price of $88.44. The stock is now traded at around $99.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.99%. The holding were 92,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 297.93%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $50.72, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 46,080 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 42.89%. The purchase prices were between $55.27 and $64.66, with an estimated average price of $59.59. The stock is now traded at around $55.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 60,699 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP by 24.88%. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 136,122 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 168.71%. The purchase prices were between $16.36 and $19.14, with an estimated average price of $17.8. The stock is now traded at around $17.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 45,788 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP by 69.97%. The purchase prices were between $43.36 and $53.53, with an estimated average price of $48.34. The stock is now traded at around $45.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 23,371 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund (USFR)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Floating Rate Treasury Fund. The sale prices were between $25.1 and $25.12, with an estimated average price of $25.11.

Sold Out: PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc (ZROZ)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exc. The sale prices were between $130.81 and $147.16, with an estimated average price of $136.98.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $134.7 and $145.54, with an estimated average price of $139.07.

Sold Out: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

Segment Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Segment Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

