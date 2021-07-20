Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC Buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Apollo Global Management Inc, Lightspeed POS Inc, Sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, DexCom Inc, Loews Corp

New Purchases: 4LRA, APO, LSPD, AAC.U, NET, SCHX, F, ATH, ACCD, QCLN, FIVG, CMF, CGW, MDVL, ASAN, AZN, UTHR, NVDA, DHR, BAM, TSPQ.U,

New York, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys IAC/InterActiveCorp, Apollo Global Management Inc, Lightspeed POS Inc, Financial Select Sector SPDR, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, sells IAC/InterActiveCorp, DexCom Inc, Loews Corp, New York Times Co, CSX Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q2, Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC owns 284 stocks with a total value of $1.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/joel+isaacson+%26+co.%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Dividend ETF (SDY) - 1,893,826 shares, 18.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.74% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 888,046 shares, 10.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.35% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 293,374 shares, 5.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.87% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 290,205 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.19% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 22,506 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.19%

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The purchase prices were between $117.4 and $140.73, with an estimated average price of $128.68. The stock is now traded at around $110.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 49,467 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $46.56 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $55.25. The stock is now traded at around $56.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 66,757 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Lightspeed POS Inc. The purchase prices were between $55.7 and $86.17, with an estimated average price of $70.11. The stock is now traded at around $77.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Ares Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.97 and $10.15, with an estimated average price of $10.02. The stock is now traded at around $10.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Cloudflare Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.65 and $107.6, with an estimated average price of $82.41. The stock is now traded at around $105.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.73 and $104.01, with an estimated average price of $100.86. The stock is now traded at around $103.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 3,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Financial Select Sector SPDR by 51.03%. The purchase prices were between $33.92 and $38.32, with an estimated average price of $36.41. The stock is now traded at around $35.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 99,929 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 25.63%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $97.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 57,271 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 235.71%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $50.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,328 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 116.44%. The purchase prices were between $223.32 and $242.11, with an estimated average price of $235.02. The stock is now traded at around $239.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.00%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $286.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 11,178 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC added to a holding in Cigna Corp by 41.82%. The purchase prices were between $231.97 and $266.91, with an estimated average price of $249.66. The stock is now traded at around $227.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 7,952 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in IAC/InterActiveCorp. The sale prices were between $143.91 and $171.9, with an estimated average price of $157.6.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Loews Corp. The sale prices were between $51.28 and $58.93, with an estimated average price of $55.89.

Joel Isaacson & Co., LLC sold out a holding in New York Times Co. The sale prices were between $40.11 and $50.62, with an estimated average price of $44.68.