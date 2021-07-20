Logo
Rnc Capital Management Llc Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences Inc, Phillips 66, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Oracle Corp, Kellogg Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Rnc Capital Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences Inc, Phillips 66, Intel Corp, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Oracle Corp, Kellogg Co, Facebook Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rnc Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Rnc Capital Management Llc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rnc+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 494,728 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63%
  2. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 777,488 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98%
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,687,442 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.72%
  4. Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,275,231 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15%
  5. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 585,973 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.00%
New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 71,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $72.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCK)

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 932,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 54.64%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 442,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 432,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intel Corp (INTC)

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 56.06%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 168,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 171.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 293,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $122.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Sold Out: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Sold Out: Sabina Gold & Silver Corp (SGSVF)

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $1.33 and $1.7, with an estimated average price of $1.47.



Here is the complete portfolio of RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:

1. RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
