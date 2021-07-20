Rnc Capital Management Llc Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences Inc, Phillips 66, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Oracle Corp, Kellogg Co

New Purchases: DISCA, AZN, BHP, TAP, D, DISCK, NGG, VOD, SYF, AXAHY, SBGSY, MA, WMB, SNY, PRU, NVS, HMC, DUK, KO, BCS, ARCC, PERS,

DISCA, AZN, BHP, TAP, D, DISCK, NGG, VOD, SYF, AXAHY, SBGSY, MA, WMB, SNY, PRU, NVS, HMC, DUK, KO, BCS, ARCC, PERS, Added Positions: BMY, GILD, ABBV, PSX, CVX, INTC, COG, ENB, AAPL, TFC, MS, MO, CSCO, JPM, LNC, PM, JNJ, MDT, AVGO, GLW, MMM, CMCSA, VZ, BLK, BK, TRV, UPS, LMT, SRE, CRM, XOM, GPC, EVRG, TSN, WFC, APD, HD, GOOGL, EMR, V, WMT, BWA, VFC, AXP, CAT, TGT, PBA, COST, ETN, RIO, AMZN, GE, MU, QQQ, NXPI, ALXN, CKHUY, IEMG, IWP, BP, IBM, SMFG, BRK.B, BA, BTI, SBUX, SO, RL, NKE, MUFG, MET, GS, HON,

BMY, GILD, ABBV, PSX, CVX, INTC, COG, ENB, AAPL, TFC, MS, MO, CSCO, JPM, LNC, PM, JNJ, MDT, AVGO, GLW, MMM, CMCSA, VZ, BLK, BK, TRV, UPS, LMT, SRE, CRM, XOM, GPC, EVRG, TSN, WFC, APD, HD, GOOGL, EMR, V, WMT, BWA, VFC, AXP, CAT, TGT, PBA, COST, ETN, RIO, AMZN, GE, MU, QQQ, NXPI, ALXN, CKHUY, IEMG, IWP, BP, IBM, SMFG, BRK.B, BA, BTI, SBUX, SO, RL, NKE, MUFG, MET, GS, HON, Reduced Positions: DD, BAC, OMC, ORCL, K, T, FB, GIS, IFF, DOW, LOW, ULTA, LLY, TSM, EFV, SCZ, QCOM, EFA, HEFA, ADBE, C, AMAT, XLP, IWN, VTV, XLNX, WDC, PFE, PNC, NVDA, MCHP, EXC, ALL, ABT,

DD, BAC, OMC, ORCL, K, T, FB, GIS, IFF, DOW, LOW, ULTA, LLY, TSM, EFV, SCZ, QCOM, EFA, HEFA, ADBE, C, AMAT, XLP, IWN, VTV, XLNX, WDC, PFE, PNC, NVDA, MCHP, EXC, ALL, ABT, Sold Out: UNP, SGSVF, VEA,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Gilead Sciences Inc, Phillips 66, Intel Corp, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, Oracle Corp, Kellogg Co, Facebook Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Rnc Capital Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Rnc Capital Management Llc owns 155 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of RNC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/rnc+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 494,728 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.63% Morgan Stanley (MS) - 777,488 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.98% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,687,442 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.72% Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) - 1,275,231 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.15% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 585,973 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.00%

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.08 and $43.46, with an estimated average price of $34.91. The stock is now traded at around $27.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 71,172 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $48.42 and $60.18, with an estimated average price of $54.73. The stock is now traded at around $56.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 28,120 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in BHP Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.54 and $80.83, with an estimated average price of $73.98. The stock is now traded at around $72.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 17,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The purchase prices were between $50 and $60.74, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 21,405 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.51 and $80.37, with an estimated average price of $77.13. The stock is now traded at around $75.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,837 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.33 and $37.08, with an estimated average price of $31.22. The stock is now traded at around $26.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 21,081 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 21.50%. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $67.42, with an estimated average price of $65.15. The stock is now traded at around $66.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 932,345 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 54.64%. The purchase prices were between $63.47 and $69.35, with an estimated average price of $66.73. The stock is now traded at around $68.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 442,765 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 21.29%. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $92.56, with an estimated average price of $84.35. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 432,388 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Intel Corp by 56.06%. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $68.26, with an estimated average price of $58.84. The stock is now traded at around $54.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 168,826 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 171.66%. The purchase prices were between $15.33 and $19.09, with an estimated average price of $17.06. The stock is now traded at around $15.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 293,775 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 43.75%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $122.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 29,851 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $214.81 and $229.48, with an estimated average price of $222.64.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22.

Rnc Capital Management Llc sold out a holding in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. The sale prices were between $1.33 and $1.7, with an estimated average price of $1.47.