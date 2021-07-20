Logo
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, KKR Inc, Sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Mastercard Inc, Amazon.com Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Professional Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr, KKR Inc, Dollar Tree Inc, Vanguard Total International Stock, sells iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, Mastercard Inc, Amazon.com Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Pinduoduo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Professional Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Professional Financial Advisors, LLC owns 384 stocks with a total value of $170 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Professional Financial Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/professional+financial+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Professional Financial Advisors, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 479,375 shares, 14.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.90%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 57,316 shares, 13.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.28%
  3. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 207,346 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.67%
  4. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 62,295 shares, 8.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
  5. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 114,688 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.38%
New Purchase: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr. The purchase prices were between $39.05 and $42.32, with an estimated average price of $41.12. The stock is now traded at around $40.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 44,148 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in KKR & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.85 and $60.76, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $57.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 16,494 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The purchase prices were between $85.74 and $124.49, with an estimated average price of $105.41. The stock is now traded at around $118.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Fate Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.25 and $92.52, with an estimated average price of $80.57. The stock is now traded at around $80.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,166 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: argenx SE (ARGX)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in argenx SE. The purchase prices were between $257.11 and $319.92, with an estimated average price of $284.1. The stock is now traded at around $313.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $202.34 and $289.42, with an estimated average price of $253.07. The stock is now traded at around $272.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,298 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 93.28%. The purchase prices were between $363.07 and $393.52, with an estimated average price of $382.3. The stock is now traded at around $390.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.39%. The holding were 57,316 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Dollar Tree Inc by 37886.36%. The purchase prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73. The stock is now traded at around $98.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 8,357 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 41.01%. The purchase prices were between $62.21 and $66.97, with an estimated average price of $64.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,723 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.14%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $277.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 7,610 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 793.59%. The purchase prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62. The stock is now traded at around $532.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 697 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Workday Inc by 6113.64%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $226.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 1,367 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ServiceNow Inc (NOW)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ServiceNow Inc. The sale prices were between $454.4 and $562.63, with an estimated average price of $506.28.

Sold Out: Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Preferred Bank. The sale prices were between $62.97 and $68.99, with an estimated average price of $66.48.

Sold Out: Hanmi Financial Corp (HAFC)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hanmi Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $18.81 and $21.67, with an estimated average price of $20.49.

Sold Out: Trustco Bank Corp N Y (TRST)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Trustco Bank Corp N Y. The sale prices were between $34.26 and $39.13, with an estimated average price of $37.05.

Sold Out: Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Clearwater Paper Corp. The sale prices were between $27.95 and $37.65, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Sold Out: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI)

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Customers Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $29.89 and $43.38, with an estimated average price of $35.91.



Here is the complete portfolio of Professional Financial Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

