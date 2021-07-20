West Oak Capital, LLC Buys ChargePoint Holdings Inc, ChargePoint Holdings Inc, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Sells Walmart Inc, Entegris Inc, American States Water Co

- New Purchases: CHPT, CHPT, JBL, DRE, INMD, IBRX, JCOM, TTD, ABNB, TLRY, TLRY, BE, NIO, REAL, PLTR, ROOT, YEXT, WOOF, APPH, EZU, VNQ, PAGS, SOS, CALM, SYRS, REGI, TCEHY, UUUU, CSIQ, HTGC, BB, MDC, CGEN, CAR, CP,
- Added Positions: SCHO, LLY, AMRC, TSCO, JPST, IVE, EOG, JKK, ILMN, NSC, TXN, VIG, LMT, JNJ, VZ, PEP, PG, ELAN, GIS, MSOS, COST, CL, CAH, BAC, AVY, AMGN, APD, PINS, SCHD, GNRC, T, TROW, TMO, SMG, MMM, STZ, BEN, GOOGL, XLI, XLF, SLV, VIAC, DISCA, HA, GBTC, SKLZ, FSR, UBER, MU, BABA, FB,
- Reduced Positions: APTV, LEN, GOOG, SCHW, NVS, AAPL, SCHX, DHR, GLW, NVDA, DIS, ORCL, ENTG, BA, EMR, USB, AMAT, AXP, MA, VCSH, CAT, HD, PYPL, LRCX, BDX, ARES, SCHA, OSS, QQQ, LOGI, RSP, SCHF, D, DHI, AJG, AMD, ARKW, IJH, XLV, PRAH, BIT, MYRG, V, MASI, DAL, RTX, THO, RY, VTRS, MCHP, MKC, JCI, IDXX, GLAD, CIEN, RIOT, AEP,
- Sold Out: WMT, AWR, ALK, MRVL, SPLV, CHKP, CACC, EXAS, BPYU, NKTR, TCBI, WBA, BIV,
For the details of West Oak Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/west+oak+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of West Oak Capital, LLC
- (JEF) - 881,012 shares, 12.78% of the total portfolio.
- JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 318,340 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.05%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 143,359 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.17%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 53,856 shares, 2.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 35,591 shares, 2.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.37%
West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 78,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ChargePoint Holdings Inc (CHPT)
West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.83 and $30.83, with an estimated average price of $30.83. The stock is now traded at around $23.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 78,393 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Jabil Inc (JBL)
West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Jabil Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.9 and $58.34, with an estimated average price of $54.98. The stock is now traded at around $53.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,275 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: InMode Ltd (INMD)
West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in InMode Ltd. The purchase prices were between $68.79 and $96.68, with an estimated average price of $84.64. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Duke Realty Corp (DRE)
West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in Duke Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.93 and $49.68, with an estimated average price of $46.06. The stock is now traded at around $50.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX)
West Oak Capital, LLC initiated holding in ImmunityBio Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.41 and $23.74, with an estimated average price of $16.73. The stock is now traded at around $11.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.17%. The purchase prices were between $51.17 and $51.3, with an estimated average price of $51.25. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 143,359 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 109.71%. The purchase prices were between $180.55 and $233.54, with an estimated average price of $200.4. The stock is now traded at around $234.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 13,065 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ameresco Inc (AMRC)
West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Ameresco Inc by 36.58%. The purchase prices were between $46.19 and $65.48, with an estimated average price of $53.69. The stock is now traded at around $61.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 35,116 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tractor Supply Co (TSCO)
West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in Tractor Supply Co by 284.77%. The purchase prices were between $171.28 and $195.7, with an estimated average price of $183.05. The stock is now traded at around $180.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,501 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 9944.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $70.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,511 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)
West Oak Capital, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.08%. The purchase prices were between $140.74 and $150.71, with an estimated average price of $146.8. The stock is now traded at around $143.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,980 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Walmart Inc (WMT)
West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Walmart Inc. The sale prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64.Sold Out: American States Water Co (AWR)
West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in American States Water Co. The sale prices were between $75.62 and $83.09, with an estimated average price of $79.41.Sold Out: Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK)
West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Alaska Air Group Inc. The sale prices were between $60.13 and $73.74, with an estimated average price of $67.56.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88.Sold Out: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The sale prices were between $57.92 and $61.78, with an estimated average price of $60.45.Sold Out: Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (CHKP)
West Oak Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.97 and $120.97, with an estimated average price of $117.82.
Here is the complete portfolio of West Oak Capital, LLC. Also check out:
1. West Oak Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. West Oak Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. West Oak Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that West Oak Capital, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment