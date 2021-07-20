Logo
Agilent Announces Optimized and Verified Method for Testing Over 100 PFAS Compounds

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 20, 2021
Article's Main Image

Agilent+Technologies+Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced the availability of an optimized and verified eMethod+for+PFAS+Analysis+in+Water+by+LC%2FTQ for testing per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in drinking and surface water using liquid chromatography and mass spectrometry.

PFAS—known as ‘forever chemicals’—are a group of man-made chemicals that include PFOA, PFOS, GenX, and many others. PFAS have been manufactured and used in a variety of industries worldwide since the 1940s. Environmental contamination of PFAS compounds continues to be a highly visible environmental issue.

“Regulators across the globe continue to implement or evolve guidance, which is pushing our environmental customers to add this analysis to their portfolio or update their existing analysis,” said Tarun Anumol, Ph.D., director of Agilent’s Global Environment and Food Applied Markets. “This solution provides users a fully-developed workflow for the analysis of legacy and emerging PFAS including sample preparation, analysis, and reporting.”

Customers can now use Agilent’s PFAS drinking and surface water solution to run real samples within hours, eliminating the requirement for an exhaustive investigation, optimization, and method development that often took weeks. The solution includes optimized analytical protocols (sample preparation protocol, step-by-step workflow guide, and ready-to-run acquisition and quantitation methods) and a detailed list of consumables, supplies, and lab equipment necessary to implement the complete analytical protocol.

“More than 100 PFAS compounds are included in this method covering all important regulations, so customers can stay relevant as regulations are updated, and can also future-proof their PFAS analysis with several emerging PFAS,” Anumol added.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent is a leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering innovative technology solutions that provide trusted answers to researchers’ most challenging scientific questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal year 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, please subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720005729/en/

