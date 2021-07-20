Infinity Pharmaceuticals Hosting Webinar on MARIO-3 and MARIO-275 Phase 2 Trials

Infinity+Pharmaceuticals%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader webinar on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 8 am Eastern Time.

The webinar will provide updates on the MARIO-3 TNBC and MARIO-275 UC clinical studies, both of which add eganelisib to approved standard of care regimens. MARIO-3 is a Phase 2 triplet combination study evaluating the addition of eganelisib to the approved standard of care combination of Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in the front-line setting in TNBC. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled Phase 2 combination study evaluating the addition of eganelisib to the approved standard of care Opdivo® monotherapy in the second line setting for immune-oncology naïve UC patients who have progressed on a platinum therapy.

The webinar will feature a presentation by Erika P. Hamilton, M.D. of Sarah Cannon Research Institute at Tennessee Oncolgy, of updated data from MARIO-3 in the context of the current standard of care. Dr. Hamilton presented initial MARIO-3 TNBC data at the 2020 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium in December 2020 and will be available to answer questions following the formal presentation.

Brian Schwartz, M.D., Consulting Chief Physician of Infinity, will present a status update on eganelisib in UC that builds upon the initial data from MARIO-275 Phase 2 study in second line patients with UC, which he presented at the 2021 ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium in February 2021 and will be available to answer questions following the formal presentation.

Dr. Hamilton joined Sarah Cannon as investigator, drug development and women’s cancer in 2013. Her responsibilities include overseeing the breast cancer research program as well as caring for patients with breast and gynecologic cancers in the clinic. After receiving an undergraduate degree from Washington and Lee University in Virginia, Dr. Hamilton completed her medical degree and residency from University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill. She received her fellowship training in hematology and oncology from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, where she was recognized as a Top 5 Finalist for Duke’s Annual House staff Fellow Teaching Award. Dr. Hamilton is board certified in internal medicine and oncology.

Dr. Brian Schwartz has more than a decade of experience as a drug development expert in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, spanning several therapeutic areas including oncology, dermatology, neurology and rare diseases. In senior leadership roles at ArQule, Ziopharm, Bayer and Leo Labs, Dr. Schwartz has accumulated a number of successful New Drug Applications (NDA), numerous Investigational New Drug (IND) applications, preclinical and clinical drug development programs. During his time in biotech, Dr. Schwartz acquired knowledge of investors relations, partnering and capital raising. Currently, Dr. Schwartz is an advisor for California Institute of Regenerative Medicine, numerous biotech companies and board member of LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Dr. Schwartz qualified as a medical doctor in South Africa followed by additional fellowship training in Canada.

About Infinity and Eganelisib

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Infinity" or the "Company"), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib (IPI-549), a potentially first-in-class, oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic which addresses a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer in multiple clinical studies. MARIO-275 is a randomized, controlled combination study of eganelisib combined with Opdivo® in I/O naïve urothelial cancer. MARIO-3 is the first eganelisib combination study in front-line advanced cancer patients and is evaluating eganelisib in combination with Tecentriq® and Abraxane® in front-line TNBC and in combination with Tecentriq and Avastin® in front-line RCC. In collaboration with Arcus Biosciences, Infinity is evaluating a checkpoint inhibitor-free, novel combination regimen of eganelisib plus etrumadenant (AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist) plus Doxil® in advanced TNBC patients. In 2019, Infinity completed enrollment in MARIO-1, a Phase 1/1b study evaluating eganelisib as a monotherapy and in combination with Opdivo (nivolumab) in patients with advanced solid tumors including patients refractory to checkpoint inhibitor therapy. With these studies Infinity is evaluating eganelisib in the anti-PD-1 refractory, I/O-naïve, and front-line settings. For more information on Infinity, please refer to Infinity's website at www.infi.com.

